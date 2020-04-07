Chris Johnson’s big regret in the NFL was signing with the Jets

The coronavirus pandemic leads to numerous self-assessments. For former NFL ball carrier Chris Johnson, this led him to dismiss a bad decision: signing with the Jets six years ago.

In a series of tweets, Retired Johnson was dying over the decision, writing that he should have signed with the Ravens instead. Johnson said the money was the same in both places – he had received a $ 9 million, three-year contract with the Jets. After running at least 1,000 yards in his first six seasons in the league – all with the Titans – he had only 663 yards in 2014 with the Jets and was released with two years remaining on a three-year contract . The team struggled, dropping 4-12 in the last season under Rex Ryan.

“Thinking about myself how did I choose to go jets on the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ what a bad decision !!!!” Johnson wrote.

Johnson also replied to a few tweets about it, saying he would have preferred to stay with the Titans his entire career if he could and writing that it was nothing against the Jets, but Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell were already there, and it was not necessary.

As responses gathered from his 900,000 followers, Johnson remarked: “Shheeshhhh who hit a nerve lol.”

After leaving the Jets, Johnson played three more seasons with the Cardinals but never found the form that made him a Pro Bowler three times in his time in Tennessee.