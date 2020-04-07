Chinese chain Luckin Coffee still can’t take a break

Luckin Coffee President Charles Zhengyao Lu and General Manager Jenny Zhiya Qian Delivered Distressed Chinese Coffee Chain Shares to Lenders After Lu Family-Owned Business Defaulted on Loan on a margin of $ 518 million, one of the banks said on Monday.

The default comes after Luckin, a major rival to Starbucks in China, said last week that much of its 2019 sales had been fabricated, sending its shares to plunge up to 82% in U.S. trade and trigger an investigation by the Chinese securities regulator.

Some 515,355,752 Class B shares and 95,445,000 Class A shares of Luckin had been pledged as collateral for the loan, including additional shares pledged by Qian’s family trust, one of the banks on the loan, Goldman Sachs said Monday in a note to customers proposing a sale of the shares.

Other banks loaned are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Haitong, CICC and Barclays, according to people familiar with the matter.

Luckin declined to comment. Lu Zhengyao did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not possible to contact Qian directly.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Barclays declined to comment. The CICC and Haitong did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

If all of the shares pledged under the $ 518 million loan were sold, Lu Zhengyao’s voting interest in Luckin Coffee would not decrease, while Qian’s profit and voting interests would decrease significantly, a said Goldman Sachs, without quantifying the extent of the reduction.

The class B shares will be converted into American depositary shares (ADS).

Luckin’s shares fell another 15.4% in the early afternoon in New York on Monday.