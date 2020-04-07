China sold nearly 4 billion masks to other countries in the past month

China has sold nearly four billion masks to foreign countries in the past month and is ramping up production, although some countries have questioned the quality of medical supplies, according to a report.

After a lull during the coronavirus epidemic, the Communist Party called on factories to increase production as the number of cases exceeded one million worldwide, France Media Agency reported Sunday.

China has exported 3.86 million masks, 37.5 million personal protective equipment, 16,000 fans and 2.84 million test kits since March 1, Jin Hai news agency said. a customs official.

But a number of countries – the Netherlands, the Philippines, Croatia, Turkey and Spain – have complained that the medical equipment is of poor quality.

The Dutch Ministry of Health said last week that it had to recall 600,000 masks shipped from China on March 21 because they were defective.

China has even asked Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, to buy back a supply of protective clothing it gave to China at the very beginning of the epidemic.

“Before the virus hit Europe, Italy sent tons of PPE to China to help China protect its own people,” The Spectator reported, citing a Trump administration official. “China then sent Italian PPE back to Italy – some, not all … and billed them.”

Beijing lambasted the media for the reports, arguing that they “did not reflect all the facts”.

“In reality, there are different factors, such as China having different standards and different usage patterns from other countries. Even improper use can cause quality doubts, “said Jiang Fan, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

China has reported more than 82,000 cases, but many countries are skeptical about the accuracy of the figures.