China reports zero deaths from coronavirus for the first time since January

China reached milestone this week, with no new coronavirus deaths reported on its continent for the first time since January – as authorities in Wuhan prepare to allow healthy residents to travel from the epicenter of the epidemic.

Wuhan saw no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday – joining the rest of the country, which has had none since March 31, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

A total of 32 new infections were reported in China on Monday, up from 39 a day earlier, the commission said.

Wuhan has only reported two new infections in the past two weeks, and should finally allow healthy residents to leave on Wednesday – the first time since the capital, 11 million residents, was locked out on January 23.

Authorities began to lift restrictions on residents of Wuhan last month – designating more than 7,000 “epidemic-free” housing complexes, allowing residents to spend up to two hours outside at once, The Guardian reported.

But on Monday, the clear designations were revoked for 45 compounds, in part due to the emergence of asymptomatic cases, the newspaper reported.

Asymptomatic cases were only included this month in the count of confirmed infections in the country – although they account for around 18 to 31 percent of cases, infectious disease doctor Zhang Wenhong told the newspaper. Shanghai.

A total of 81,740 cases of coronavirus and 3,331 deaths were reported in China on Monday, the health committee confirmed. The count includes 30 new asymptomatic cases – 18 from Hubei. Nine of the asymptomatic cases involved incoming travelers.

With post wires