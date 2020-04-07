Chernobyl radiation levels soar as fires burn in the exclusion zone

Radiation levels increased 17 times more than normal this week near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as forest fires ravaged the disaster area, officials said.

Ukrainian emergency services said a 50-acre fire was under control on Sunday, but two more fires were still raging the next day in the exclusion zone, which was established after the 1986 explosion in the factory, according to CNN.

Egor Firsov, who is the head of the national ecological inspection service, said that a Geiger counter used at the site had revealed worrying data in the disaster area on Sunday.

“There is bad news – at the center of the fire, the radiation is above normal,” said Firsov. wrote on Facebook with a video of a Geiger counter. “As you can see in the video, the device readings are 2.3, while the standard is 0.14. But it was only in the area of ​​the fire. “

But he said radiation levels in the capital, Kiev, about 60 miles south of the site, were within normal range.

The Chernobyl exclusion zone, which remains largely sparsely populated, has been mainly overtaken by nature, which makes it prone to forest fires.

“The problem of fires on the grass by careless citizens in the spring and fall has long been a very acute problem for us,” wrote Firsov. “Every year we see the same picture – fields, reeds, forests are burning in all regions.”