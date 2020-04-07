Checking the facts: ignoring years of warnings, Trump falsely claims that “ no one in his wildest dreams ” predicted a shortage of fans

At a press conference in the White House, Trump was asked about the shortages and responded by mistakenly suggesting that the problem was unforeseen. He also ignored the responsibility for the crisis and encouraged states to find their own resources.

“Where you have a problem with the fans – we are working very hard to find (fans),” said the president. “No one in their wildest dreams would ever have thought that we would need tens of thousands of fans. This is something very unique to this, to what happened.”

The facts first: Trump is wrong. Medical experts and public health officials have said for years that the United States would face a shortage of ventilators in a pandemic like Covid-19. Even during Trump’s presidency, there were warnings that hospitals would lack lifesaving equipment and resources would be limited because the United States was unprepared for a pandemic.

Since the onset of the crisis early this year, Trump and his team have responded with dozens of dishonest and deceptive complaints. And the president’s comments on fan shortages are part of his scheme of trying to avoid responsibility by falsely claiming that no one has ever predicted a pandemic like this, which he has said to many repeats, even after it has been largely debunked. Potential for “generalized shortages” Regarding the shortage of medical equipment, the warning signs were there. Several US government studies under the Obama administration, with support from the National Institutes of Health, have found that the United States would not have enough ventilators during a pandemic. January 2011 study , who was supported by the NIH, said that “undoubtedly, the current supply of ventilators in the United States is far from sufficient to meet the anticipated needs of a pandemic” like the Spanish flu of 1918, which has killed tens of millions of people around the world. An American study from June 2011, explored questions of rationing of ventilators, what Italian hospitals are facing when the coronavirus kills thousands. The study concluded, like the others, that a severe flu pandemic would cause shortages of ventilators. “Hospitals are likely to experience severe and widespread shortages of respiratory ventilators for patients and trained personnel to operate them,” said the report’s summary. “Deciding who will have access to mechanical ventilation will often determine who lives and who dies.” Another study , published in April 2015 by the NIH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated that the United States would likely require an additional 60,000 ventilators to cope with a severe influenza pandemic scenario. These additional machines could save 35,000 to 306,000 American lives, depending on the percentage of people who fall ill, the report said. These studies have also noted that the problem is more important than a lack of machinery. In the event of a pandemic, hospitals would find it difficult to find qualified professionals to operate the ventilators. They may not have enough space for bulky machines in overcrowded intensive care units. And there could be interruptions in the supply chain of the oxygen-rich gas that ventilators use to keep people alive. Trump era warnings The warnings continued after Trump became president and installed his own appointees to key posts in the face of pandemics, such as the Department of Health and Human Services. During Trump’s first year in office, CDC officials participated in a simulation featuring a viral pandemic that forced a wave of patients to use ventilators, according to The Washington Post. The October 2017 simulation, led by the World Bank, included ministers from a dozen countries and the World Health Organization. The American intelligence community warned in 2018 and again in 2019 that the United States was vulnerable to a large-scale flu or coronavirus pandemic, which “would weigh on government and international resources”, although he did not mention shortages of specific medical equipment. These reports were published by Dan Coats, then director of National Intelligence, then appointed by Trump. Even some prominent Americans outside of government have sounded the alarm. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose philanthropic foundation spent billions of dollars to stop the spread of infectious disease, warned in an April 2018 conference that “the health infrastructure that we normally have collapses very quickly during major outbreaks of infectious diseases”. Trump invoked the decades-old Defense Production Act to boost production of medical supplies on Wednesday, but said he would only use emergency powers “in the worst case in the future”. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged the president to use the law immediately, but Trump said he wanted to “see where it was going” and that thousands of new fans were on the way. “We have a huge number of fans,” Trump said in the White House on Wednesday, “but there has never been a case like this where whatever you have is not enough.”



Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/19/politics/trump-ventilator-shortage-fact-check/index.html