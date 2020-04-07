Cam Newton’s NFL slim free agency hopes coronavirus will be cut

Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy. He was then the first choice in the NFL draft. He was then rookie of the year. Then it was the MVP, from the Super Bowl.

Now the future 31-year-old quarterback is grappling with the reality of being junk for the first time in his career after being recently released by the Panthers.

“I am a fish out of the water. I have never … known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to lead my way and put me in a position where I can prosper. and be myself, “Newton said to NBA star Chris Paul on Instagram Live.” But on top of that, it’s always [about] become better. “

Newton, whom Carolina eliminated in favor of free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, could remain in “open water” as a free agent for a period of time. Few teams need a starting quarterback and Newton – who has suffered foot and shoulder injuries in the past two seasons – cannot currently be seen by a doctor due to the coronavirus.

“It’s so many possibilities for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation hit – I’m not a person to blame or do anything, man, it’s a deal,” said Newton. “But at the same time, I think I have been touched in many ways, and it’s just [unfortunate]. But yeah, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play like that, man, and go from there. “

Newton turned to meditation each morning, trying to work with a flea on his shoulder which “turned into family size very quickly”, while spending an unusual time at home.

“Being with my children is obviously the best thing about it. My son hasn’t seen me much and he doesn’t know what’s going on, ”said Newton. “I really took this time to get stronger mentally, physically and spiritually.”

Since the Panthers’ defeat in Super Bowl 50, the team has had only one winning season. Newton has a 6-10 starter record in the past two years – he appeared in just two games last season – while throwing for 3,967 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.