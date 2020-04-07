California Weather: Slowly Moving Storm Will Pour Feet Of Snow And Flooded Rain Monday

The end-of-season storm is expected to bring a foot to 2 feet of snow to mountain peaks and flooding rains at lower elevations.

“A slowly moving storm will embrace the California coast over the next two days as it slowly drifts south,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

A flood warning affects more than 11 million people in southern California, including Los Angeles, where rain could cause mudslides and debris flows to areas recently burned by fire.

A cold front slowly pushes towards the region, attracting moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This leads to better humidity in the area.

Flood rains in Southern California

The heaviest rains fell in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties before dawn Monday.

Some of the south facing slopes have so far collected 2 to 5.5 inches, says the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are expected along the coast and valleys on Monday, with up to 5 inches of rain expected for the foothills.

The weather service expected Los Angles’ torrential rain to start just before sunrise Monday.

The most precipitation will fall on Monday but showers will persist on Thursday.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

At higher altitudes, most of the snow will fall on Monday.

Snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches or more are possible above 6,000 feet and approximately 4 to 12 inches between 4,500 and 6,000 feet, according to the Los Angeles weather forecast.

Snow could accumulate at an altitude as low as the city of Grapevine, the weather service said.

Cooler temperatures will arrive in the coming days.

“Much of California, Nevada and Arizona will be 10 to 20 degrees below average over the next 3 days,” said CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

Snow feet expected in the Sierra

Farther north of the Sierra, a total snowfall of 3 to 4 feet is likely greater than 7,000 feet, while a total of 2 to 3 feet of snow is expected to decrease from 5,000 to 7,000 feet.

The avalanche danger has been high in the region since Sunday. A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the Greater Tahoe region from Sunday to Monday.

Travel will be dangerous through the mountains. In addition to snow, crosswinds will be strong. Wind gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph are expected in the mountains on Monday.

Closer to the center of the storm, there is an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Sneaker waves can knock unsuspecting beach goers over and into the sea. Rip currents can attract swimmers and surfers at sea, said the National Weather Service of San Francisco.

This beach hazard extends from Sonoma County to Monterey County from Tuesday to Wednesday.