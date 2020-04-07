California coronavirus woodpecker: what will it be and how bad?

The San Francisco Bay Area suffered one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, but cases in southern California and the central valley surpass it, threatening a much larger population, according to an analysis by Times county health data.

Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Stanislaus and Tulare counties now have faster rates of newly detected coronavirus cases than all counties in the Bay Area, according to the Times analysis.

And with more than 6,000 confirmed cases in L.A. county alone, the chances of exposure are increasing rapidly.

“If you have enough supplies at home, this would be the week for shopping,” said L.A. County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer on Monday.

“Without everyone taking every precaution, our numbers can skyrocket,” she said. “It is really time for these people who may not have taken this seriously before … it would be the week to stay at home … and it could be next week too.”

Although California has yet to experience the worst of the pandemic, there were signs that some of the most dire predictions might not come true.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who tried to prepare the state for the worst-case scenario, said California had enough fans to lend 500 to the national strategic stock to help New York and other COVID-19 hot spots deal with the shortage of desperately needed medical devices.

“We not only want to expand our thoughts and prayers, but we also offer support to the fans,” Newsom said at a press conference Monday in Sacramento.

Newsom said the loan of ventilators was possible because hospitals across California have bought thousands over the past few weeks, increasing their supply of ventilators from 7,587 to 11,036.

Also on Monday, the influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent population health research center at the University of Washington, predicted a significantly lower number of deaths in California than its earlier models, based on new data from Spain and Italy.

On March 26, the center predicted 6,109 deaths in California during this epidemic, a number considered by many at the time to be too optimistic. On Monday, the institute reduced this projection to 1,783, with a range of uncertainty from 1,400 to 2,400 and the last death occurred on May 20.

The peak of patients is expected to pass through hospitals on April 15, and the worst day for deaths two days later, with 70 deaths.

The numbers have changed largely because seven sites in Italy and Spain “appear to have reached the maximum number of daily deaths,” the researchers wrote in their update. They no longer had to rely solely on data from Wuhan, China.

“The time between the implementation of social remoteness and the peak of the epidemic in the region of Italy and Spain is shorter than what has been observed in Wuhan,” they wrote. “As a result, in several states in the United States, today’s updates indicate an earlier predicted date of daily death peaks, although at the national level the change is not very pronounced.”

New data also changed the way the team weighed the effects of different social distancing factors – closed schools, home orders, non-essential business closings – in its calculations.

The researchers’ model predicts that the last death from the virus in the United States will take place on June 22 and that the total number of deaths in the country will be 81,766, in an uncertainty range of 49,431 to 136,401.

States expected to be hardest hit: New York, 15,618 deaths; New Jersey, 9,690; Massachusetts, 8,254; and Florida, 6,770.

Epidemiologists have questioned the reliability of any prediction model, given the number of uncertainties linked to the algorithms – erratic human behavior, irregular tests, possible underreporting of deaths.

“When you multiply uncertainty by uncertainty, you get greater uncertainty,” said Dr. Loren Miller, physician and infectious disease researcher at the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. “And that’s where the models are limited. They can guess what’s going to happen, but they can be far back and forth. Too optimistic or too pessimistic.”

Other models have projected much darker statistics. And detractors of the University of Washington model have expressed fears that the Trump administration will rely on it too much, as it paints a brighter picture than the others.

And all of this could be just the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others may follow in weeks, months or years.

California state officials expect the peak of this epidemic to not be reached until mid-May and that high infection rates can last until the summer.

The number of new cases in L.A County has increased steadily, with the number of new daily cases increasing from around 300 a week ago to between 422 and 720 in the past few days.

As the growth rate slows near the top, the absolute numbers are increasing every day. Doubling 10 cases in a single day is a high growth rate. Doubling 6,000 cases in five days is a much slower growth rate – with a much greater impact.

Cases in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties now take about four to five days to double, while Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Solano take six to seven.

The pace slows even more in San Francisco, where the doubling time is every 10 days, and at the epicenter of origin of the California epidemic, Santa Clara County, where the doubling time is now every 11 days. In mid-March, this happened every four days.

Los Angeles County had its fastest rate of coronavirus cases in late March, when it took approximately every two days for coronavirus cases to double, according to the Times analysis.

The Inner Empire is experiencing a surge in infections, with San Bernardino County reporting 157 new cases on Monday, for a total of 530, an increase of 42%.

Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, explains in part that the faster rate of coronavirus cases in Southern California could be explained by the fact that the Bay Area acted earlier to implement a home stay order.

The Bay Area shocked the nation on March 16 when it was the first region in the country to announce an on-site shelter policy ordering residents to stay at home as much as possible.

The measures were extended to southern California on March 19, when Governor Newsom announced a statewide home stay order the same evening, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued his for the city of Los Angeles.

The number of cases can be problematic to monitor the progress of this coronavirus epidemic, given the limited availability of tests.

But they can still be helpful, as they also translate into the number of people who are seen in hospitals for treatment for COVID-19, “so they are reasonably accurate, and I don’t think there is a big difference between the North and Southern California in terms of how easy it is to get the tests, ”said Rutherford.

Times writers Ryan Murphy, Soumya Karlamangla and Phil Willon contributed to this report.