‘Bull Durham’ is an almost perfect sports film, we still have questions

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or that slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

Bull Durham (1988)

Classified: R

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

The beloved classic from Kevin Costner receives our full endorsement as the funniest representation of minor league baseball ever made, even if a few questions have persisted since its first appearance over 30 years ago.

The director for the first time, Ron Shelton, then added sports titles, such as “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Tin Cup” (with Costner again), to his IMDB summary, but “Bull Durham” was a true labor of love for the former minor league ball player.

Costner’s journeyman catcher, Crash Davis, joins the Durham Bulls, apparently to give private lessons to Ebby Calvin “Nuke” Laloosh (Tim Robbins), a prized but raw pitching hope, and help him progress towards the majors. Susan Sarandon also stars as Annie Savoy, a lifetime baseball groupie that romances and also gives wisdom to Laloosh, although Crash ends up getting the girl at the end.

“Bull Durham” – rated the # 5 sports film of all time by the American Film Institute – might even have gotten our first perfect rating in this series. But like many sports movies, there are some intrigue points that would only happen through the Hollywood lens.

For example, we are told that Laloosh crosses 18 and walks 18 – the two league records! – on his first professional departure, which would be a minimum of 126 locations and probably closer to 200. No chance, even then.

In addition, after having overcome several bad starts, under the tutelage of Crash and Annie, Nuke finally wins a few games and immediately receives the call to go directly from Single-A to the majors?

As Davis would advise, “Don’t think. This can only hurt the ball club. “

Note citation: “OK, well, the candlesticks always make a nice gift, and perhaps you could know where it is inscribed and perhaps a decoration or a pattern of silverware. OK, we have two!” – pitch coach Larry Hockett (Robert Wuhl), discussing the upcoming wedding of one of the players during a meeting on the mound.

Boot blows: 4.7 out of 5