Buccaneers Tom Brady Just Wanted The Patriots To Hear It

Tom Brady is ready to see what he can do without the New England Patriots.

In a play for The Players’s Tribune Released on Monday, Brady expressed gratitude for his 20 years in New England, but also alluded to wanting to prove that he can succeed without Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

Brady, 42, wrote that he wanted to “see what more I can do” and “how great I can be.” He also mentions that the Buccaneers believe he is still as capable as ever.

“They welcomed me as one of them,” wrote Brady from Tampa Bay. “They want to listen to what I have to say. I am delighted to be fully embraced for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn, I am ready to fully embrace a team that is confident in what I do – and what I bring – and who is ready to take this tour with me. “

ESPN previously reported a strained relationship between Brady, Belichick and Kraft towards the end of the Super Bowl champion’s tenure in New England, which strongly surrounded the Patriots’ reluctance to sign it long-term despite his known intentions to play in the quarantine.

Before becoming a free agent in March, Brady had a phone call with Belichick that did not go well. No extension came out and Brady’s relatives considered it “as further proof that the team only wanted it on his rigid terms and that the team exploiting the chance to flee that it had an offer for him and that the ball was in Brady’s court. “ESPN reported.

“Basically, I know what I can do. I know what I can bring. Now I want to see it in action, “he wrote in the Players’s Tribune.

Quadruple Super Bowl MVP announced it would leave the Patriots in an Instagram post on March 17 before signing a fully guaranteed, $ 50 million two-year contract with the Buccaneers a few days later.