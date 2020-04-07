Boris Johnson switched to intensive care for coronavirus

by April 7, 2020 world
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to the intensive care unit as he battles the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Monday. The announcement comes one day after Johnson was admitted at St. Thomas Hospital in London with what his office called “persistent symptoms of coronavirus”.

“During the afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit,” the statement said. Johnson asked Foreign Minister Domenic Raab, the first secretary of state, to replace him “when necessary”.

President Trump opened his daily newspaper Coronavirus Working Group briefing saying he was saddened to hear the news of Johnson, adding that “the Americans are all praying for his recovery”.

“He’s a very good friend, he was something very special: strong, purposeful, don’t quit, don’t give up,” said Trump.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen on March 25, 2020 in London, England.

Johnson is the first known world leader to test positive for the virus. He was criticized for his initial handling of the virus in the UK – particularly when he hit the headlines in early March for claiming that he had shaken hands with patients with coronavirus he had visited in hospitals. local hospitals.

“I shook hands with everyone, you will be glad to know and I continue to shake hands,” he said at a press conference on March 3.

In late March, however, Johnson imposed a strict foreclosure of the country, shutting down non-essential businesses and ordering residents to stay at home as much as possible. There have been at least 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and at least 5,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boris-johnson-intensive-care-unit-coronavirus-symptoms-worsen-today-2020-04-06/

