Boris Johnson Receives Critical Care Oxygen While Fighting Coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given oxygen while he was in intensive care on Tuesday while fighting coronavirus.

The 55-year-old leader – who announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – spent Monday evening in the intensive care unit of London’s St Thomas Hospital, which overlooks Parliament directly.

Johnson is receiving oxygen but “the Prime Minister is not on a ventilator,” announced Cabinet Minister Michael Gove – who also found himself isolated after a family member manifested symptoms.

Prime Minister remained conscious and was not diagnosed with pneumonia, The London Times said.

Gove said that Johnson “is receiving the best care from the St Thomas team” and that our hopes and prayers are with him and his family. “

“We are desperate for Boris to be able to recover as quickly as possible,” said Gove.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan insisted Johnson was being treated by “some of the best medical personnel in the world, and he couldn’t be in better hands.”

Cabinet officials were alerted during a videoconference about Johnson’s worsening situation shortly before the public announcement, one of whom described the moment as “truly shocking,” according to the UK Times.

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds also said she was sick for a week with classic symptoms of the virus, insisting on the weekend that she was “on the mend.” She is unable to see it despite his serious condition, says the Sun.

Britain has no official post of Deputy Prime Minister, but Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab has been appointed to temporarily succeed.

“Government business will continue,” said Raab on Monday evening. He added that Johnson had asked him “to replace him if necessary to advance government plans to defeat the coronavirus”.

This does not mean that Raab would automatically take over permanently if Johnson could not return to work. His Conservative Party could instead elect a new leader, who would become prime minister.

With post wires