Boris Johnson in the ICU, the death toll in the United States exceeds 10,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, affected by the coronavirus, was rushed to intensive care on Monday – when the disease has exceeded 1.3 million people worldwide.

The news came as the United States reached a grim milestone, with the death toll reaching 10,000 and the number of cases reaching 347,000.

And it can get worse. New data suggests that the pandemic peak – when an alarming 3,130 Americans are expected to die in one day – is still 10 days away.

Receive the latest developments on the coronavirus directly in your inbox by subscribing to our special edition newsletter.

Here’s what else we learned today

New York crisis:

Coronavirus in China:

At least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States from China since the country declared its coronavirus epidemic on December 31 – including about 40,000 as a result of President Trump’s travel ban, new report says. .

The country is now starting to relax its own restrictions – prompting an estimated 20,000 tourists to mobilize a mountain range this weekend, forcing authorities to close it.

Fearsome warnings:

One grocery shopping was enough for a British father to infect his family, including his little boy who had to be hospitalized.

An Iowa teenager warned other youth not to underestimate the disease, saying it made him feel like he had been “hit by a truck.”

COVIDIOTES:

This Ohio guy broadcast a big party live while stating, “We don’t care about this coronavirus” – and was arrested for flouting the rules of social distancing.

In Texas, cops are looking for a cheeky teenager who bragged on Snapchat about spreading the disease.

In New Jersey, a man held a Pink Floyd cover concert on his suburban lawn – and the cops had to show up to disperse the crowd of middle-aged music fans he attracted.

Inspiring hope:

Meanwhile…