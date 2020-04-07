Boris Johnson in intensive care, Raab replaced to intervene if necessary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deputized for Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to act as the necessary leader after Johnson was transferred to an intensive care unit after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus. CNN Max Foster reports.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/Fm3e1q0wjcE/boris-johnson-coronavirus-hospital-raab-foster-sot-vpx-intl.cnn

