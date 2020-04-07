Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deputized for Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to act as the necessary leader after Johnson was transferred to an intensive care unit after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus. CNN Max Foster reports.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/Fm3e1q0wjcE/boris-johnson-coronavirus-hospital-raab-foster-sot-vpx-intl.cnn
Boris Johnson in intensive care, Raab replaced to intervene if necessary
