Boris Johnson Gets Oxygen for Coronavirus Amid Questions About Who Leads the UK

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said in a BBC interview that the Prime Minister “was not on a ventilator” but had “received oxygen support”.

He told BBC Radio 4 Today that Johnson “received the best care” at St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, after being placed in intensive care at 7:00 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) Monday.

“And of course, one of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team considers appropriate can be provided,” said Gove.

Johnson’s hospitalization highlighted the absence of an official line of succession in the British government. Johnson, 55, has appointed Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who also holds the title of First Secretary of State, to replace him “if necessary”. But there is no official assistant recognized by British law or the largely unwritten constitution of the country.

Few formal powers are vested specifically by the British Prime Minister and key decisions are taken collectively by the Cabinet or its subcommittees. Many statutory powers are held by state secretaries. But in recent decades, the UK’s highest political office holders have adopted a more presidential style, and the radical nature of the Conservative Party’s last ruling election victory has been attributed to Johnson’s personal appeal among voters.

“The Prime Minister has a team around him to make sure the work of the government continues,” Gove told the BBC. He said Johnson had a “stripped down newspaper” last week to make sure he could follow the medical advice of his doctors.

Gove confirmed that Raab was now in charge to see through Johnson’s plan to fight the new coronavirus. “Dominica [Raab] takes responsibility for chairing the various meetings that the Prime Minister would have chaired, but we are all working together to implement the plan established by the Prime Minister, “he said.

But Gove dodged a question about who held the “nuclear codes,” saying he would not discuss national security issues.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the select House of Commons defense committee, tweeted best wishes to Johnson but added: “It is important to have 100% clarity about the current responsibility for decisions security forces in the United Kingdom. We must anticipate the adversaries who are trying to exploit any perceived weakness. “

Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday evening. At the time, Downing Street said the decision was a precaution because he continued to suffer from cough and fever ten days after positive test for coronavirus. But his condition deteriorated on Monday, said Downing Street, and he was transferred to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas Hospital.

Gove told Sky News Tuesday morning that cabinet ministers were not informed of the Prime Minister’s deteriorating condition until nearly an hour after Johnson was placed in intensive care.

Asked whether the government had been candid with the public about Johnson’s condition and whether the cabinet had been taken by surprise, he replied, “Yes, we have been. [daily coronavirus] the briefing which was given at 5 am was given at a time when we did not know the deterioration of the Prime Minister’s condition. “

“We were informed afterwards. The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care at 7 am, and this information was not communicated to the government – to those in cabinet – until just before 8 am”.