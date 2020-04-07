Boeing to repeat failed test flight of Starliner spacecraft, further delaying first astronaut mission

The spring break will probably take place this fall, according to a person familiar with the matter.sameif the test flight goes off without a hitch, it is not clear how soon after this Boeing would be able to take off on a crewed mission. Butcould potentially have two Starliner spacecraft – one for the test flight and one for the first crewed mission –ready for both missions by the end of the year, said the person.

Boeing and NASA declined to comment on the matter beyond the statements they released on Monday.

Boeing launched Starliner into space for the first time in December, and problems occurred almost immediately. A software problem caused the probe to fail. One of the main objectives of the mission, to prove that Starliner can safely dock at the International Space Station, had to be abandoned. And the spacecraft was forced to return from space earlier than expected.

NASA and Boeing officials revealed several other major software and communications problems in the weeks following the failed test flight in December.

Boeing had said in a profit Release in January, the company set aside $ 410 million to pay for a second unmanned test flight. But until Monday, it was unclear whether the aerospace giant should repeat the unmanned test or if it would advance with a crewed mission.

NASA and Boeing officials had not ruled out the latter option when journalists asked for it at several press briefings in recent months.

But NASA said in a declaration On Monday, Boeing had “decided” to completely redo the December mission, and the space agency accepted this proposal. NASA added that it “would not speculate” on whether the mission should have been repeated if Boeing had not made this decision.

Boeing said in a statement on Monday that the test flight would come “at no cost to the taxpayer”.

NASA announced earlier this month that it would launch a large-scale safety review of Boeing’s Starliner work, noting that there were “many cases where the quality processes of Boeing software should or should have discovered the faults. “

A separate review by a team of NASA and Boeing experts sought to determine what had happened on the first unmanned test flight. He noted that Boeing should in particular carry out a thorough review of the Starliner software.

NASA said in its statement that “a second unmanned flight would not exempt Boeing from completing” these exams.

The company has worked for the past decade to prepare Starliner for crewed missions, since NASA withdrew its space shuttle program and asked the private sector to design spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to the International Space Station. .

The space agency allocated $ 4.2 billion to Boeing and $ 2.6 billion to SpaceX in 2014 for this task. NASA initially hoped that the new Boeing and SpaceX vehicles would be operational by 2017. Meanwhile, the space agency paid Russia to transport American astronauts to the space station on board the Soyuz spacecraft.

SpaceX, which has developed a spacecraft called Crew Dragon, is also behind schedule. But the company already completed an unmanned demonstration flight last year, and is currently preparing to launch its first crewed mission this spring.

It is not yet known whether the COVID-19 pandemic could affect this schedule. So far, the government has authorized rocket launches, and work on Crew Dragon and Starliner continues despite lockdown orders that have virtually shut down other industries.