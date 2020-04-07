Biden campaign coronavirus supply makes governors’ jobs “difficult”

WASHINGTON – In the early hours of Monday morning, Joe Biden’s campaign sent an email to heads of state to offer to connect them to the resources the coronavirus desperately needs.

But at least two Republican states believe they never received the email, while a governor’s office said campaign efforts to fit into the pandemic were only making their jobs more difficult.

In an email obtained by The Post, Biden’s chief of staff, Stacy Eichner, told state officials that the former veep’s presidential campaign had received “a large number of offers” from organizations and individuals willing to provide resources.

“In this time of national emergency, we are eager to connect those who offer help to those who need it – we would like to provide these people and organizations with a way to reach your offices directly,” wrote Eichner, by asking each office to assign a contact person if they were interested.

But a senior adviser in a governor’s office who received the email said the Biden campaign was making their jobs “really difficult” by operating outside the federal process and refusing to participate in the administration’s efforts.

“It makes our job more difficult. We have a process in place to deploy and acquire resources, as well as to engage in missions, ”said the source.

“The presence of a group operating outside of this process complicates things and the smells of cronyism,” he added.

“It also raises the question of why these companies do not work directly with the federal authorities, or if they are, why do they retain the necessary resources for political reasons?”

At least two states with Republican governors, South Dakota and Georgia, have also received no assistance – staff at these offices claiming to have seen nothing of the Biden campaign on Monday.

A Biden spokeswoman denied the report, saying the request had been sent to the staff of the governors of the 50 states and Puerto Rico, “Republicans and Democrats”.

With the COVID-19 pandemic effectively suspending the presidential race and confining Biden, 77, to his home in Delaware, the campaign has thought of smart ways to get involved in the crisis.

The former vice president recorded glitchy town halls with voters, and even released a podcast titled “Here’s The Deal,” but Democrats worry that Biden will become irrelevant in the midst of the crisis.