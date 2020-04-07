Biden and Trump talk over the phone about the response to the coronavirus

The phone call is a rare moment of direct communication between the two political rivals. Trump has severely criticized Biden for months, and his efforts to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were the catalyst for the launch of the impeachment procedure against the president.

Biden criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the administration was too slow to deal with the crisis. He also said that Trump should stop talking and listen to the experts.

“Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call. Vice President Biden shared several suggestions for actions the administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed appreciation for the spirit of the American people in the face of the challenges facing the nation. ” Biden’s deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Trump later declared that he had a “wonderful and warm conversation” with Biden.

“It was a great conversation,” said Trump. “He gave me his point of view and I understood him well.” Trump said the call lasted about 15 minutes. “It was really good, really nice. … I appreciate his calling,” added Trump. Trump added that he and Biden had “agreed” not to share the contents of their phone call. “We agreed that we were not going to talk about what we said,” Trump told reporters when asked about the contents of the call. Trump was then asked about the suggestions made by Biden during the call. “He had suggestions, that doesn’t mean I agree with those suggestions,” said Trump before repeating that the conversation was “very friendly.” The phone call comes hours after Trump attacked Biden on Twitter, questioning the delay in the National Democratic Convention until August. Trump added, “So what happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to do to me?” The possibility of a phone call was first raised last week. “Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call,” Bedingfield said in a statement last week after Trump was asked about Biden’s offer to speak to him at his daily coronavirus press conference. “I would absolutely take his call,” said Trump. “I would love to talk to him, of course.” This story was updated with comments from the Biden and Trump campaign.

