Author Dennis Lehane signs Westchester home deal

Author Dennis Lehane, whose popular novels include “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island”, is ready for the next chapter on the Westside. The writer put his Playa del Rey home on the market for $ 2.85 million and bought another property near Westchester for $ 2.395 million, according to the records.

It doesn’t gain any living space – at 4,698 square feet, its new location is two square feet smaller than the old one – but the outdoor spaces are a bit larger. The front yard has gardens and a green. In the backyard there is a saltwater pool, a spa and a terrace topped by palm trees.

The house itself spans three floors. Entered through double doors, the main level includes arched doors, wood frame windows and hardwood and tile floors.

Highlights include a kitchen with an oversized island and a family room with a spectacular recessed wall of walls. The capabilities of the smart home, a games room and a movie theater with a wet bar are among the amenities.

The master suite – one of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms – is on the third floor. Elsewhere on the upper level, a pair of forward-facing balconies overlook the neighborhood.

Originally from Boston, Lehane has written several novels that have been adapted into films such as “Gone, Baby, Gone”, “Mystic River”, “Live by Night” and “Shutter Island”. The 54-year-old also writes for television with credits for “The Wire”, “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Outsider”.

The house Lehane sells is a few blocks from the beach and has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 4,700 square feet of living space on three floors. Features include hardwood floors, skylight ceilings, and an updated kitchen. There is an ocean view from the upper floors as well as a roof terrace.

Barbra Stover of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills managed both ends of the deal. Stover also owns the Playa del Rey house list.