Australia shark attack: 23-year-old Zach Robba, mortally mutilated on the Great Barrier Reef

A shark fatally killed a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said on Tuesday. Prime Minister of Queensland State Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

“Once again, a family is in mourning for a young man who tragically lost his life in this horrific shark attack,” she told reporters.

On Facebook, Iona College identified the victim as Zachary Robba, a 2014 graduate. The rector of the old Robba school, Father Michael Twigg, wrote: “It was Zach’s dream job and he kissed everything that involved. “

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Iona Old Boy Zachary (Zach) Robba (class of 2014). Zach, … posted by Iona College Old Boys Association sure Monday April 6, 2020

“Zach was so full of life and I will always remember him as a young Steve Irwin! Rest in peace,” replied one person to the Facebook post.

Police said the man was in the water, returning to a service charter vessel when he was attacked Monday near North West Island, 47 miles northeast of Gladstone. He suffered serious injuries to his leg and arm and died in hospital a few hours later.

Senior Detective Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had performed maintenance before the attack. The victim was the last person out of the water.

“At the end of the day, four people were swimming in the back of a boat, getting cold after a day of work,” he told reporters.

There have been at least three shark attacks on the Great Barrier Reef in the past 18 months.

Last October, two British backpackers were attacked while snorkeling at Hook Island in the Whitsunday Islands. One of the men lost his foot.

In March 2019, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in the thigh when a shark attacked him at Hardy Reef, near Hamilton Island, also in the Whitsundays range.

And in November 2018, Victorian doctor Daniel Christidis, 33, was killed in Cid Harbor on Whitsunday Island.