She was well aware that her 90-year-old lungs were filling with fluid. She was drowning from the inside. The coronavirus had installed and she had one last request.

“I told the doctor, this is the end. I’m not going to get there and I want to see my family,” Wood told CNN. “And that was my only wish and desire was to be able to speak to my children again.”

Her doctor agreed. She was dying. Her children were called to see their mom alive one last time. With so little oxygen in his lungs, Wood lost the ability to speak.

Her daughter Cami Neidigh drove from home to the hospital.

“They didn’t think she was going to make it, and that we should go ahead and come down while she can still talk to us,” said her daughter.

The news was doubly devastating for the family. Wood had recovered from a stroke.

“It was a little cruel, you know,” said Neidigh. “She had just relearned to live.”

Wood’s family chose to send him to rehab at the Life Care Center near Kirkland, Washington, after his stroke. When Wood arrived months earlier, she couldn’t speak. She couldn’t walk. She did not speak well enough to be understood.

The staff looked after her until she could do all of these things.

“All I could do was jabber and they taught me how to live again,” said Wood. “I went there for therapy, what they provided. What the staff did for me was great.”

But as it regained its strength, the coronavirus spread to the Life Care Center in Kirkland. It has become the first place in America to have a major deadly epidemic of the new coronavirus. Nobody was aware of it at the time. The virus was spreading like a deadly plague inside the facility long before people turned to elbows instead of handshakes, and before self-distancing and orders to stay at home became Standard.

Geneva Wood suddenly found himself infected like 80 other patients there.

She was taken to hospital where the virus began to take her breath away.

“I coughed a lot.” Wood said, “I was having trouble breathing, I was just tired. I just wanted to sleep and rest and leave myself alone.”

She had never felt the kind of exhaustion that came with Covid-19. Great grandmother’s spitting fire says she survived the flu dozens of times raising her children and survived the Great Depression and World War II, but she never wanted to give up until she catches the coronavirus.

But his body fought him. And she survived, with her humor intact.

“I’m not dead yet,” Wood joked to the nurse, who asked her to bring him water.

Wood was one of the lucky ones. Fifty-five people associated with the Life Care nursing home died, much younger than she.

Now Wood is at home and can talk to his family, who they once feared would never see or talk again.

She huddled next to her daughter in her large, comfortable chair and marveled at the joy that it was right to be at home.

“I love it here. One of the things I fought for was being able to be with my kids. To give them a hug or kick or whatever they needed,” said Wood.

Her daughter fell apart. Her courageous and willing mother was back.

“That’s, that’s why I’m here.” Wood laughs. “To support themselves. If they need a hug, that’s what they need and if they need a kick in the back, that’s what they get . “

Her daughter is relieved to hear her mom joking again.

“It was a brutal roller coaster race,” she says.

And Neidigh wants anyone who thinks of the elderly as people who can be sacrificed to the coronavirus for the good of others or the economy to remember people like his mother. She says that no one should be able to choose who will live or die and that the world could use the wisdom of the elderly. They still have something to give.

“You can’t put a price on life like that,” said Neidigh.