by April 7, 2020 Top News
Asian markets up after a strong day on Wall Street

The Japanese Nikkei rose 2.3% in Tuesday’s trade. South Korea Kospi ((KOSPI) increased by 1%, and Hong Kong Hang seng ((HSI) increased by 0.8%. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 improved by 0.2%.
China Shanghai composite ((SHCOMP) increased 1.4%, reopening after Monday’s vacation.
However, this optimism fell during after-hours trading. Dow ((UNDUE) futures were down 0.1% or 20 points. S&P 500 ((SPX) futures contracts were stable. Nasdaq ((COMP) futures contracts fell 0.2%.
There are signs that investors may no longer be as concerned about the coronavirus and its effects on the economy as they have been in recent weeks. the CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index, which examines the VIX ((VIX) volatility gauge and six other measures of market sentiment, now records fear levels as opposed to extreme fear. The index is at 32. All that is 25 years old or less is Extreme Fear.
But there are probably challenges ahead. The American Surgeon General said this week is going to be “the hardest and saddest” for the Americans as the coronavirus epidemic continues to ravage the country. And JPMorgan Chase ((JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday, he expects a “bad recession” due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

– Jill Disis contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/GDUU93hLYus/index.html

