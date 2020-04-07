Archives say: UCLA overcomes many challenges to win NCAA title in 1995

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the last NCAA Championship win for the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team. Here is former Times columnist Mike Downey about the Bruins’ victory over Arkansas in the national championship game on April 3, 1995:

SEATTLE – UCLA is back!

Making one of the greatest efforts in the glorious history of Bruin basketball and enticing unbelievers to eat their words, the unstoppable players of coach Jim Harrick began their own era of championship Monday night, returning to top of the university basketball world, where they belong.

Dick Vitale chose Arkansas. Digger Phelps chose Arkansas. Eighteen of the 23 college basketball coaches interviewed by a Seattle newspaper chose Arkansas. The President of the United States called Arkansas “our team” and called UCLA “their team” and concluded his half-time television appearance with the words: “Keep your fingers crossed”. For the Razorbacks, he meant.

Hogwarts.

This night and this season belonged to the Flying O’Bannon Brothers and Foreign Country Zidek and Dollar-Five and the Freshman Princes of Bel-Air and the little guy who couldn’t be by their side, except to applaud with one hand, Tyus Edney. Together, they dismissed the incumbents, which likely earned them a visit to the Rose Garden.

What a starting party it was easy for Ed O’Bannon, King of the Kingdome. No matter what 30 points or 17 rebounds or a few gasps he got, playing every minute against a relentless team from Arkansas who ran a dozen different players against him. Eddie O won this game before the game.

Gathering his teammates in a hallway outside the Bruin locker room, shaking hands and shaking hands, O’Bannon sent them there with a speech worthy not only of John Wooden, but of Knute Rockne.

Knowing full well that the guy who made it all happen, Edney, was going to try to play but probably couldn’t, O’Bannon said, “It’s our evening! It’s our game! I want you to go out tonight and play like you’ve never played before. Do not worry about anything! It’s just a pickup game! Now go over there and show them who we are.

“Now give me three” Bruins “!

“One two Three!”

“BRUINS!” yelled his teammates.

And they ran, in a bubble dome filled with 38,540 people, to play a basketball match in front of tens of millions of viewers around the world, including Mr. Jiri Zidek from Prague, Czech Republic, who wished he would have could be here in person to see his son’s final Americanization.

George Zidek was “a mountain over there,” to use his coach’s words, in his last game for UCLA. The lovable 7-foot academic did one of the most splendid performances of his life, occupying the painting under the basket as if he owned it, holding his position against the strong young pigs who continued to fight against him. The Bruins overtook the Razorbacks by a whopping 50-31, a statistic as important as it was in this game.

And all around him, like a mast, the other UCLA players were swinging and swinging. Toby Bailey has gone completely mad, establishing himself once and for all as Star of Tomorrow. Visibly nervous at first, basketball squirting between his fingers, Bailey began to crash through heavy traffic to the hoop, hovering above, hitting missed shots and doing a reverse dunk that almost knocked down Kingdome ceiling tiles.

Rookie compatriot J.R. Henderson couldn’t quite put his game in place and knew it, when at work knocking his temples with his own fists, as if trying to wake up. On many other occasions Henderson had been there for the Bruins, so he can be excused if it was not the best night. Look for many more great nights of J.R.

Drawing on almost six players in the biggest game of his life, Harrick was in complete control. He rotated his players inside and out, giving them short breaks, even playing boldly at one point giving Dollar a well-deserved break and going with Bailey, Henderson, Zidek and the O ‘Banners, none of them measuring less than 6 feet 5.

Peers and foreigners have left Seattle to hire the UCLA coach. For his two Final Four games here, the morning paper’s meeting boxes gave Harrick’s opponent’s coach the lead, first Eddie Sutton and then Nolan Richardson. He trained them both. Jim Harrick has coached everyone this season, and remember.

And let’s not let this moment pass without mentioning Lorenzo Romar, not only Harrick’s right-hand man, but a future leader of the profession himself. Romar, Mark Gottfried and Steve Lavin were the assistants who advised Harrick in every way, but only Romar had to do his work Monday night knowing that his father was in a nearby hospital, gravely ill after collapsing in the stands two days before.

One by one, the members of this team overcame everything that challenged them, difficulties and adversity, disappointment and disrespect, adversaries as diverse as Florida International and Kentucky, anything and everything what.

John Wooden had 10 great teams.

Westwood now has 11.