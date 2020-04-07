Archewell: Harry and Meghan to launch charity

Information about the newly named foundation was published in the British newspaper The Telegraph, which claimed that the couple had filed documents in the United States last month and are currently planning the best way to manage the association and the website that accompanies him.

More information on how the organization works and the reasons for its support will be released “when the time comes,” a spokesperson for the couple told CNN on Tuesday.

The organization’s name is not based on their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but rather on the Greek word “Ark”, which means “source of action,” they said.

The queen’s grandson and his wife said they “felt compelled” to share the story in light of the expected journalistic coverage. In a statement to CNN, the couple said, “Like you, our goal is to support efforts to fight the global pandemic of Covid-19. But in light of this information which has come to light, we have felt compelled to share the story of how it happened. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of“ Ark ”- the Greek word meaning“ source of action ”. “We connected to this concept for the charity we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. “To do something meaningful, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources on which everyone must draw. We can’t wait to launch Archewell when the time will come. right. “ Last week, the couple posted a farewell message on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, telling supporters to stay safe despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The message said, “Thank you to this community – for the support, inspiration and shared commitment for the good of the world. We look forward to reconnecting you soon. You have been great! “Until then, please take good care of yourself and the other.” Harry and Meghan. “

