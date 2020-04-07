Antonio Brown hires agent Ed Wasielewski as he seeks return to the NFL

Antonio Brown, the free agent’s receiver, hopes a new agent will help him re-enter the NFL.

Controversial NFL star hired EMG Sports veteran agent Ed Wasielewski, Wasielewski tell ESPN. Brown last played in week 2 for the Patriots.

Brown, 31, has continued to express his desire to join the NFL on social media since his release from the Patriots. The seven-time pro Bowler is still under investigation by the league for sexual assault.

On September 10, three days after accepting an agreement with the Patriots, Brown was charged in a federal prosecution for sexually assaulting and raping his former coach, Britney Taylor. He was released from New England after allegedly texting intimidating text to a second woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Brown was cut by the Raiders before the 2019 season following a series of bizarre incidents, including burning his feet in a cryotherapy machine.

Former Brown attorney Drew Rosenhaus bailed out Brown on January 16 in a letter to the NFL Players Association, saying he hoped to work for the troubled receiver in the future, but not before he received l help he needed. In February, lawyer Camille Blanton filed a motion to withdraw as a lawyer for Brown.

Nike also terminated its approval agreement with Brown in September.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his hope that Brown will improve before Super Bowl 2020.

“We want to help get [Brown] on the right track and bring him to a position where he is in the area where he thinks he can succeed in life, “said Goodell at his annual state of the press conference before Super Bowl 2020. ” We are convinced that it can happen. I think the first thing for all of us is to think about Antonio’s well-being. “

Brown recently worked with Ravens star Lamar Jackson.