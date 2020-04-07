Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert in Italy is the light we need

Andrea Bocelli is here to make your Easter Sunday more exhilarating with “a message of love, healing and hope” as the world grapples with a global health crisis.

The legend of Italian opera will perform a concert on Sunday in the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, and will be broadcast live on YouTube. The cathedral is closed to the public in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so Bocelli will perform in an empty space.

Cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli will be Bocelli’s only accompanist, and together they will perform spiritual songs such as “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria”.

“Bocelli: Music for Hope” should take place at 7:00 p.m. in Italy, 10 a.m. from the Pacific. The live show will be seen exclusively on Bocelli YouTube channel.

“The day we celebrate confidence in a life that triumphs, I am honored and happy to respond” Sì “to the invitation of the city and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in a statement on Tuesday. “I believe in the strength to pray together; I believe in Christian Easter, the universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether a believer or not – really needs right now.

“Thanks to the music broadcast live, bringing together millions of hands joined all over the world, we will be in our arms this pulsating heart of the Wounded Earth, this marvelous international forge which is the pride of Italy … It will be a joy to ‘to witness it, in the Duomo, during the celebration of Easter which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth,’ he continued.

Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, said in a statement: “This year Easter will be very different for all of us. The joyful serenity that usually accompanies this day has been greatly disturbed by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong and special hug, capable of warming the hearts of Milan, Italy and the world. “

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation also launched an emergency GoFundMe campaign to help hospitals buy equipment to protect medical personnel from the virus.