An anonymous bidder in China buys a rocket for $ 5.6 million

SpaceX may be the biggest name in commercial space flights today, but it’s by far the only game in town. There are dozens of other companies that manufacture their own rockets for many different purposes. In China, on April 1, one of these rockets was sold to an unknown bidder. Price? Cool 40 million yuan, which is about $ 5.6 million.

The auction, which raised a lot of eyebrows when it was held on the crazy day of April, is apparently completely legit. The winning bidder will receive not only the rocket, but also launch services, access to the starting site, and custom paint work on the rocket itself. Not a bad way to spend $ 5.6 million, is it?

The rocket, Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A), was built by a company called ExPace, which as reported by LiveScience, is a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. The auction was televised and bids were made through Taobao’s operating environment. Hundreds of people made their own bids demanding a down payment of 500,000 yuan. In all, more than two million people have tuned in to follow the turmoil.

The anonymous buyer’s plans for the rocket have not yet been revealed, but the vehicle has rather modest features. KZ-1A missiles are often used to send small satellite payloads into space and are considered a low-cost entry-level alternative for companies and organizations that are forced to get things into orbit around the earth.

Later this month, China plans to launch a KZ-1A rocket to deliver some satellites into space, while also respecting health workers in Wuhan City in China’s arms who have been fighting a coronavirus pandemic months now.

Many private spaceflight organizations and government-backed space agencies have seen their schedules change dramatically koronaviruspandemia. The European Space Agency is forced to postpone the launch of its next ExoMars operation until 2022, while NASA has acknowledged that the James Webb Space Telescope is likely to see its share of the delays.

One further task to go is NASA’s Mars 2020 operation. The adventure that will result in Perseverance-Rover launching on Mars stays on schedule at the moment and while it could certainly change, NASA seems determined to launch Rover this year instead of waiting for the next Mars launch window until 2022. We keep our fingers crossed so NASA can make a date, but we’re also not surprised if we see it slipping unfortunately.