American coronavirus: as the country approaches 11,000 deaths, the White House remains optimistic about the first effects of social distancing measures

“We are not only seeing remarkable progress in Washington State and California, where the numbers remain weak and stable,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday. “But we are also starting to see a leveling off.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief health official, and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on Monday that with continued mitigation efforts, it is possible to reduce the expected number of deaths in the United States of 100,000.

“I don’t think anyone has ever mitigated the way I have seen people mitigate right now. It has never happened in this country before. I am optimistic. Always cautiously optimistic,” said Fauci.

States see signs of hope

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the number of coronavirus deaths had remained stable for two days, adding that “the total number of hospitalizations is down, ICU admissions are down and daily intubations are declining. These are all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve, “he said.

“But we are becoming reckless,” warned the governor, “we are changing, we are not respecting social distance, you will see these numbers increase again.”“

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis extended the state’s house arrest order until April 26 and said the state was beginning to “see progress” as a result of the measures.

“At the start of the crisis, the number of positive cases in Colorado doubled every day and a half. Today, the number of positive cases doubles approximately every six to seven days,” he said. “It means the spread of the virus is starting to slow down.”

Los Angeles saw a 7% increase in cases on Monday, marking the city’s first single digit daily increase since mid-March, said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The mayor, while calling the lower rate of increase “good news”, warned that the percentage increase is generally lower on Monday. than other days of the week.

Health officials say the state’s first aggressive measures have given California time to prepare for its peak, which Governor Gavin Newsom says will likely happen in May.

“The governor has brought together experts to really try to understand if we are flattening our curve, if we are doing all these social distances and staying at home, how should we think about what to prepare for,” the lieutenant governor said on Monday California Eleni Kounalakis. .

The growing number of cases, she said, is expected, but at a pace that has so far allowed the state to prepare.

“We have increased the capacity of our hospitals quickly and so far we are able to handle the increase,” she said. “But of course, for California and all the states in the country, it’s really a race against the clock to get the equipment and supplies we need.”

States help each other with supplies

To help states like New York hit hard, California has announced that it is sending 500 fans to the U.S. national strategic stock, which Trump previously said was nearly sold out.

“We still have a long way to go in the Golden State – and we are actively preparing for a surge – but we cannot turn our backs on the Americans whose lives depend on having a fan now,” said Newsom in a statement.

The 500 machines were scheduled to leave California on a military aircraft on Monday to be shipped to FEMA, which will then be redistributed to other states as needed, said Brian Ferguson of the California Office of Emergency Services at CNN.

“These fans are going to New York and the other states hardest hit by the virus,” Inslee said on Sunday. The governor released 400 fans into the national stock.

“I have said this repeatedly over the past few weeks, we are in the same boat,” he said. “This should guide all of our actions at the individual and state level in the coming days and weeks.”

African American communities hit by virus

In Chicago, 72% of people who have died from coronaviruses are black, although they make up 30% of the population, officials said.

“These new data provide a deeply disturbing glimpse of the spread of Covid-19 and are a vivid reminder of the deep-seated problems that have long had disparate health impacts in Chicago communities,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Lawyers’ Committee on Civil Rights Under the Law on Monday called on the federal government to release racial and ethnic data related to the pandemic. The group says it wants to “ensure that communities of color receive fair care and treatment during this crisis.”

In Louisiana, where nearly 33% of the population is African-American, these residents account for 70% of deaths from the state’s coronavirus.

Governor John Bel Edwards called the figure “great disparity” and promised to investigate.