Amazon to lay off workers for breaking distance rules amid coronavirus

Amazon has allegedly threatened to fire warehouse workers repeatedly caught in violation of social distancing rules aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The e-commerce giant recently told warehouse workers that they will receive a written warning for their first violation of the guidelines, which require workers to stay within six feet of each other, according to CNBC. But a second offense could get them fired, the network reported.

“We are taking intense measures to ensure the health and safety of the employees at our sites who play a vital role in their communities during this crisis,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

The reported crackdown follows vocal criticism of how the Seattle-based company has handled concerns about the virus while responding to a massive increase in demand for its products as the pandemic shuts down consumers at home.

It is unclear how Amazon will enforce social distancing rules, but three warehouse workers told CNBC that officials plan to pick out staff members who were seen to break them up and examine the camera images for spot violations.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. But an executive said last week that the company had asked some of its “best machine learning technologists” to find ways to improve social distancing in its buildings by using internal cameras.

“With over 1,000 sites around the world and as many measures and precautions deployed quickly in the past few weeks, there may be times when we are not perfect, but I can assure you that this is exactly what they will be. – exceptions, “said Dave Clark, executive vice president of global operations for Amazon. blog post.

Workers called on Amazon to close the warehouses until a comprehensive plan is in place to protect workers from the virus. Workers held their second strike in a week on Monday at Amazon’s distribution center on Staten Island, where workers reported more than two dozen cases of coronavirus. Amazon sparked outrage last week by firing Chris Smalls, the management assistant who organized the March 30 walkout on Staten Island.