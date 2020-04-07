Amazon faces yet another warehouse strike on Staten Island

Amazon faces second workers ‘strike at Staten Island warehouse, where workers fear more than two dozen people have descended with COVID-19, workers’ groups have posted a noon action review .

Workers at the Bloomfield distribution center, called JFK8, leave work at 12 noon. Monday amid complaints that more than 25 warehouse workers tested positive for the virus, based on daily text messages they receive from Amazon. They demand that the technology giant from Seattle shut down the disinfection facilities and pay employees in full during that time.

Amazon does not grant leave without pay to hourly workers who experience symptoms or may have sick people at home.

This is the second time that SI warehouse workers have left their jobs to protest Amazon’s management of the coronavirus. On March 30, dozens of employees organized a rally led by management assistant Christopher Smalls – who was later fired by Amazon.

At the time, fewer than 10 warehouse workers were infected with the virus, but that number has since grown to more than 25, according to Jason Schwartz, spokesperson for Athena, one of the workers’ advocacy groups involved. in the strike.

“Workers are asking for a coherent plan that protects them and the health of the public,” said the notice.

Amazon warehouse workers in Chicago and Detroit have also organized rallies and work stoppages in recent weeks due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

In New York, about 40 elected officials, including public lawyer Jumaane Williams, comptroller Scott Stringer and city council chairperson Corey Johnson, wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on April 1, calling for the rehired from Smalls and Amazon to implement COVID-19. security protocols and paid leave.

“We are writing to support your own workers asking you to CLOSE Amazon warehouses until you put in place real solutions – with independent monitors – to protect your workers and the public at this time of public health crisis “, according to the letter.

“Like all businesses struggling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable,” said Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty. “We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling on deep cleaning, procuring available safety supplies and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are within safe distances.”

Amazon takes the temperature of employees in its warehouses and fires anyone with a temperature of 100F or more, he said in a blog.

The tech giant previously said it fired Smalls because it broke social distancing guidelines after contacting an employee who tested positive for the virus.

Smalls was leaked from an Amazon memo last week, in which Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky wrote that the deputy director is “not smart or articulate, and as the press wants to focus on us against him, we will be in a much stronger public relations position, ”reports said.