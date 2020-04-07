Allstate and American Family Insurance reimburse $ 800 million in premiums because no one drives

said it would reimburse about 15% of the premiums paid by its customers in April and May, for a total of about $ 600 million.

“With an unprecedented drop in driving, customers will receive a return on investment,” said Allstate CEO Tom Wilson. “It’s fair because less driving means fewer accidents.”

Allstate’s payments will go to all US and Canadian customers with personal auto insurance, whether or not their state has some sort of home order. American Family, which only serves customers in 19 states, also said that its payments would go to all of its customers.

American Family Insurance said it would reimburse about $ 50 per car that a household had insured with the company through a single payment. He said it would total about $ 200 million.

Allstate and American Family have also stated that their clients who have financial problems due to loss of income can delay the payment of insurance premiums without penalty if they contact the companies.

The two are also expanding insurance coverage for customers who use their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine and other goods. Standard personal automobile insurance policies generally exclude coverage used for a customer’s car.

And Allstate says it also offers anyone in the U.S. whether or not they are an Allstate customer, free identity protection for the rest of the year “since our lives have become more digital.”

Is it sufficient?

But Allstate is likely only returning a fraction of the money it is likely to save through the reduction of insurance claims during the crisis, said Dan Karr, CEO of ValChoice , a data analytics company that acts as a watchdog in the insurance industry.

Figures released by Allstate to state insurance regulators show it pays just over a billion dollars a month in auto insurance claims, he said. Karr’s modeling suggests that these claims should decrease by approximately 85% due to the reduction in the number of accidents.

“I think it’s great what Allstate has done. But where are the other savings?” Karr told CNN Business. He said that American Family Insurance reimbursement would likely be even lower than Allstate’s average premium of a 15% reduction.

It is too early to know exactly how far claims will decline due to the drop in driving, said Allstate spokesman Justin Herndon. He said the company could make additional payments to customers as it gets more claims data.

“We decided to act quickly to put our customers first. This is something that we will continue to seek,” he said.

American Family said it saw between 20% and 40% of weekly requests between the declaration of pandemic from March 11 to last Friday.

Other consumer groups have welcomed the measures taken by insurers.

“Is that enough? Probably not,” said J. Robert Hunter, director of insurance for the Consumer Federation of America. “[But] Allstate and American Family deserve praise for their industry leadership on this vital first step. Although it is too early to say whether the amounts pledged are sufficient to reflect the sharp decline in motor vehicle accidents, the actions of American Family and Allstate are the right thing to do to help policyholders besieged by Covid restrictions -19 and job loss. We urge other insurers to quickly take similar action. ”

Will the others follow suit?

Karr said he would not be surprised to see other insurers follow Allstate’s example.

Progressive PGR (( Berkshire hathaway BRKA (( Industry Leader State Farm, a Client-Owned Mutual Insurance Company, “Closely monitors our auto insurance losses and thinks about how best to account for them and return value to our auto insurance policyholders, “according to a company press release. . He said he expects a decision by the end of the week.said he “is exploring the best way to refund a premium to customers to reflect the decrease in exposure that accompanies less frequent driving during the pandemic and expects to have these plans in place soon”. Spokesperson with Geico, property of, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their plans.

An 85% drop in the number of accidents is a conservative estimate, said Karr. He said the data confirms that it is the percentage of accidents that occur during periods of heavy traffic, which are almost completely absent in areas where home stay orders are enforced.

Auto insurance companies will likely continue to benefit from a reduction in driving even after the lifting of home stay orders in some states, he said, noting that a large number of people will continue to work at home full time or part time. Others will continue to be unemployed because their employer went out of business during the crisis. Workers who drive or drive to and from work account for approximately 28% of the kilometers traveled by vehicles in normal times, according to the Federal Road Administration

“The data shows that accident rates are increasing exponentially as traffic increases, and even a 5% reduction in traffic will make a difference,” he said. “Even people who still drive because they are essential workers, accident rates will be falling.”

For those whose insurers do not offer reimbursement, Karr said these customers should call their insurer and change the vehicle cover from work to work use, assuming they stay at home . It will also produce savings. But they should be sure to change it again for a commute once they use the car to and from work.