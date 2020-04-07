“All Rise” on CBS plans an episode of coronavirus filmed on social networks

After late evening and daytime TV shows, one by one, returned to television with episodes produced remotely in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, we have the first prime-time scripted series to get into production virtual to create a new episode reflecting current realities while respecting the rules of social distancing.

The CBS drama “All Rise” from Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, returns to production for a timely episode produced virtually, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system. There will also be references to the personal lives of the characters in the show and how they are affected by the health crisis.

Inspired by current events, the new episode, currently being written, will be widely filmed using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technologies. It was a quick turnaround after the producers of “All Rise” got the idea and launched it into the studio and network.

Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) will virtually chair a test bed in the new episode, which will air Monday, May 4 at 9 p.m. on CBS. It will be tacked on the first year of “All Rise”, which was interrupted when production was suspended three weeks ago in the midst of a halt to shooting mass and television films. It will be the last original episode to air this season. CBS has yet to make a renewal decision on its first year series beyond “Evil” but the chances of “All Rise” have been promising.

The show’s producer, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti, gives an overview of how the justice system in Los Angeles continues, even during the pandemic. Throughout the episode, the characters in the series will demonstrate how to manage their “new standard” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives, alongside what the nation is currently facing.

“It’s a unique opportunity for our” All Rise “family to come together – in our different homes, even in cities – to tell a story about community resilience, justice and power,” says executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

Virtual images will be shot in each of the show’s regulars, and the producers plan to use visual effects to create the necessary backgrounds. In addition, a director of photography operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior images that reflect the desolate environment that currently exists in the streets and neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot respecting the rules and technologies of social distancing that take place in the world as it currently exists. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this period, judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial involving a dispute between the brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the accused, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) files a lawsuit for the D.A. office, marking the first time he has tried a case in Lola’s “court”. Additionally, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship when they are quarantined in separate homes; Justice Benner oversees the court from afar and has trouble learning to cook, and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new cohort as a food delivery driver. The relationship of Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily is taxed by separation, and the germaphobe and type A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) struggle with the new (dis) world order.

“All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd life of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles in the midst of a flawed legal process. . Among them is the newly appointed judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive former district attorney who does not intend to sit on the bench in his new role, but rather bends over, immediately pushing the limits and defying expectations of what a judge can be.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, and executive produced by Greg Spottiswood, Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein and Dee Harris-Lawrence. The next original episode will air on April 13.