All bets on the Kentucky Derby 2020 are stopped for now

Nothing is going right anymore. Good for now. Pool 4, traditionally the last final betting pool for the Kentucky Derby, closed on Sunday. As expected, the betting public is no closer to projecting a winner than it was after Pool 1.

The mutual field, privileged since the start of betting, remains the popular choice and rated 3-1. Trainer Barclay Tagg of Tiz the Law and Charlatan of Bob Baffert are currently 5-1. Maxfield and Nadal were respected respectively by the bettors, the two leaving the weekend at 9-1.

With the “Run for the Roses” postponed to the first Saturday in September, the winning handful for the “final” derby group was $ 144,348. Down 57% from $ 500,407 last year. Churchill officials have informed the Kentucky Racing Commission that they plan to offer two future future pools, one in July and one in August. However, they added that bets on the first three pools will be honored. This did not suit early risers who were looking for refunds after the Derby’s postponement for the end of the summer. Social media is the spearhead of criticism. Even calling for a boycott that may or may not have had an effect on the handle of Pool 4.

The Wood Memorial, Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby, all of the main preparations for the Triple Crown campaign, will take place on a date to be determined. The Arkansas Derby will take place on the first Saturday in May.