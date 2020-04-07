Alaskan airline RavnAir lays off all employees and files for bankruptcy

RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday and immobilized its 72 aircraft as it awaits a decision from the US Treasury to seek government assistance.

Trump administration weighs demands on many airlines as it ponders how to shell out $ 25 billion in passenger airline subsidies, $ 4 billion for freight carriers and $ 3 billion for entrepreneurs from airport.

Congress approved the bailout funds to help air carriers cover salary costs.

RavnAir, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, said on Sunday it would suspend all operations and lay off all of its employees.

“We have taken these steps to secure a future for our airline and to give us time to take a break” while looking for grants from the Treasury and “other sources of financial assistance that will help us cope to the coronavirus pandemic and to successfully emerge once it has passed, “said the airline.

In a letter published on Sunday, RavnAir chief executive officer Dave Pflieger said that the airline was working to “resume the vital air service you depend on to return home to your families, businesses, and medical appointments and other essential tasks to communities and the state of Alaska. “

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways are among the airlines that have confirmed that they have filed before the Friday deadline set by the Treasury for a quick review.

The best Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Charles Schumer, urged Sunday Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to act quickly and not impose unreasonable conditions on grants. Airline unions and many Democrats object to the Treasury demanding equity or large mandates as a condition of subsidies.