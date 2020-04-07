After the shock of coronavirus closings, theaters regain hope

When Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the cancellation of large non-essential gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, California theater companies were plunged into an involuntary and indefinite intermission. The productions and rehearsals were suddenly suspended or canceled, creating a disturbing state of confusion.

The region’s largest and most important non-profit corporation, the Center Theater Group, has suspended all production until the fall and has put half of its staff on leave. How long can his little counterparts last before becoming victims of the pandemic?

To find out, the Times interviewed the directors of five companies of different sizes from different parts of southern California. They responded with a combination of grim determination and cautious optimism.

“We plan to get through this,” said Stephen Sachs, co-artistic director of Fontaine Theater in East Hollywood. “It’s going to be very difficult, but we’re definitely going out on the other side.”

At the same time, he warned that the closure “would be devastating for many intimate theaters – operations that lack the financial stability and large audience base of the Fountain Theater. I worry about their future. It is a precarious enterprise. “

For now, the fountain continues to pay its five full-time employees and its four part-time employees. The equally small staff of Antaeus Theater Company at Glendale and Rubicon Theater at Ventura also remain on the payroll, as do the 75 full-time employees of South Coast Directory, Orange County’s flagship professional theater.

But the staff of five people from the Odyssey Theater, the three-stage venue in West Los Angeles that celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has been laid off.

“That includes me,” said art director Ron Sossi, who was forced to close two shows, as well as two others who were rehearsing. “We are all on unemployment.”

This more drastic response reflects the fact that the Odyssey operates under a different funding structure than that of other theaters.

“We survive on ticket sales,” said Sossi, noting that box office revenues make up 75% of his $ 750,000 annual budget.

Ahkei Togun and the cast of “The Serpent” at the Odyssey. (Enci Box)

On the other hand, the box office is only 20% to 40% for the other companies contacted for this article. Most of their budgets, from the $ 800,000 from the fountain to the $ 11.4 million from the representative of the south coast, come from grants and donations.

“The fountain is luckier than some theaters in the sense that we own our building, and we have accumulated a cash reserve fund over the years for emergencies like this,” said Sachs. “Between the withdrawal of this fund and a number of grants to be paid in the coming months, we plan to get through this.”

Antaeus has no reserve funds, but general manager Ana Rose O’Halloran is similarly looking for foundations for short-term help. She noted that several have already agreed to leave the money allocated to specific projects in the general fund of the theater.

“One was for a specific show,” The Time of Your Life, “she says. “If this show continues, we will use it for that, but they told us that if it didn’t, we can use it to pay the rent.”

While this type of flexibility will give theaters a necessary respite, directors fear that gifts and grants will dry up if the economic impact of the virus is as severe as many fear.

“Donors are willing to wait and see,” said O’Halloran. “They are probably waiting to see how much they are hit on the stock market.”

The fountain was forced to postpone its fundraiser for the June 30 gala, but Sachs noted that many people had already pledged money for this event, and “So far everyone is leaving their donations in place.”

O’Halloran highlighted another sign of solidarity. His business gave customers holding tickets for canceled shows several options, and most chose to exchange them for future shows or to pass the cost of their tickets on to society. Relatively few refunds have been requested.

“It was a chance,” she said. “It minimized the amount of money we had to pay back during this difficult time.”

Paula Tomei, CEO of South Coast Rep, shared the same dynamic in her business. Her box office staff, who work from home, told her that most subscribers are not only supportive, they also stay online longer than usual to chat. “People are isolated,” she said. “They are grateful for the conversation.”

After some internal discussions, South Coast Rep announced its 2020-21 season on March 16 – four days after the forced shutdown.

“This is the beginning, but we have had return renewals,” said Tomei. Although she found this encouraging, she was well aware of the uncertainty ahead.

“The only thing we can all agree on is that we just don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Just a few weeks ago, we were working on our second quarter budget reviews, projecting year-end figures. These numbers are completely irrelevant right now! “

Devon Sorvari and Scott Ferrara in the production of “Outside Mullingar” from South Coast Repertory by John Patrick Shanley. Production was a sneak preview when the coronavirus closures struck. (Jordan Kubat / South Coast Directory)

The data is more dire for Karyl Lynn Burns, artistic director of the Rubicon in Ventura. Like individuals, theaters that suffered from pre-existing conditions have a harder time managing the effects of the new coronavirus, and Rubicon falls into this unfortunate category. The company only recently emerged from a financial hole caused by Thomas’ devastating fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in December 2017.

Burns said the Rubicon had lost 600 subscribers, many of whom were among those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the fire. “Of these 600 people, we only recovered about 100 of them,” she said. Some new subscribers have helped fill the void, but many old subscribers have moved away or are still recovering from the fire, she said.

Between this loss, extensive smoke damage to the theater and the short duration of a profitable Christmas show, the company went into the red for the first time in seven years.

“We were just around the corner when this hit struck,” said Burns. “We now have 15 weeks with no earned income.”

Burns seeks emergency support from government agencies and requests assistance. Like many of her colleagues, she hopes to be able to reopen in July – she has moved two spring shows to new summer dates – but she concedes that, in the meantime, “cash flow will be a challenge.”

Of course, even if the cinemas can reopen in summer, it is impossible to say whether the public will feel safe.

“Once everything is clear and we can get out of our caves, what will the scenery of the theater look like?” Asked Sachs. “What will our target audience look like? How fast will they come back? Will they have the financial means to do so? There is much to fear. “

Sossi said the Odyssey could survive a shutdown that would last until the fall and possibly beyond. He thought about the types of shows that audiences will want to see after the crisis is over. He suspects that following the tragedy, they will be hungry for serious plays that address moral values ​​and the meaning of life.

The trick for theaters in this difficult time is to think creatively about these long-term issues while juggling funds to stay afloat now.

“We are still dealing with this moment, because we have to, but we are also keeping our eyes on the future,” said Tomei. “Because we will come back.”