After Nassau County Suspended Meal Delivery for Students, Pastor and Volunteers Intervened

COUNTY OF NASSAU, Fla. – The Nassau County School District has suspended its bus meal delivery program for students.

The district said the move came in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ home security order and aims to minimize the possibility of exposing students and staff to the new coronavirus.

“This decision was difficult to make because we realize that the bus routes have benefited thousands of children in Nassau County this week,” the district wrote in a Facebook statement on Friday. “However, with the new order, the district would not have the staff to continue this service. This involved more than 100 bus drivers and food service workers, many of whom are elderly and / or have underlying health conditions that require them to stay at home. “

Parent Tiffney McFarland was frustrated with this decision.

“So not only are you asking your parents to go to school and pick them up, but you’re also asking them to put their children at risk too because your children have to be there to eat these meals,” said McFarland.

The bus delivery service operated two days before the district announced its cancellation. On Wednesday alone, 9,800 meals were served on the bus line and another 2,000 were picked up at school.

After the decision, Pastor Lynn Hyatt of Callahan First Baptist Church said he had contacted the superintendent.

“We spoke with the director of the schools Dr. [Kathy] Burns and said, “Hey, if I can get volunteers, would it be possible for us to make deliveries?” And so she’s supposed to contact me tomorrow to let me know if these details will come together, ”said Hyatt. .

He said there are about 30 to 35 volunteers waiting to deliver meals to the porches of students in need to avoid direct contact.

“This is extremely important because many of these children would not have a good meal unless these meals are provided and so for us we are just trying to put ourselves in the position of those parents who want to support their children but perhaps not because of the loss of a job or a reduction in hours or perhaps of another set of circumstances with which they have difficulty, whatever their situation, this is isn’t the kids’ fault, “said Hyatt.

Buses were used to deliver meals and schoolwork to bus stops three times a week.

Meals will still be available at service locations at Southside Elementary School, Yulee Middle School, Callahan Elementary and Hilliard Middle Senior High.

The district said it was also adding Bryceville Elementary as a drive-thru site, but hours at all five sites will be reduced from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district said the service could restart on the road.