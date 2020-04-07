A zoo has been trying to pair two pandas for 10 years. When the coronavirus closed the zoo, the pandas finally

(CNN) – It seems that all these giant pandas needed some privacy.

Parenting may be around the corner for Ying Ying and Le Le, who are longtime residents of Ocean Park in Hong Kong. Zoo officials announced on Monday that after 10 years of natural mating attempts and “through testing and learning,” the two finally succeeded.

“The success of natural mating today is extremely exciting for all of us because the chances of pregnancy by natural mating are higher than by artificial insemination”, Michael Boos, Executive Director of Zoological Operations and Conservation at Ocean Park, said in a press release.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the park has been closed to visitors since the end of January . Staff noted certain behaviors common to the two giant pandas during the breeding season, which occurs annually between March and May.

“Since the end of March, Ying Ying began to spend more time playing in the water, while Le Le left scent marks around his habitat and searched the area for the smell of Ying Ying”, says the press release.

Although it is still too early to tell if a baby panda is on the way, staff are closely monitoring Ying Ying’s body and behavioral changes.

“If successful, signs of pregnancy, including hormone level changes and behavioral changes, can be seen as early as the end of June, although there is always a chance that Ying Ying may experience pseudo-pregnancy. “said Boos.

This is great news in conversation efforts for the species which is currently listed as vulnerable, a category far from threatened, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. There are only about 1,800 giant pandas that remain in their natural habitat, according to Ocean Park.

“We hope to share some wonderful pregnancy news with Hong Kongers this year and further contribute to the conservation of this vulnerable species,” said Boos.

If Ying Ying is pregnant, the gestation period of giant pandas varies between 72 and 324 days. The zoo said it would share more updates on its journey to the maternity ward once again.