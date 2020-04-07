A wide range of issues surround Kaapo Kakko

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: the Rangers.

Are the Rangers looking for a two-way center who is a veteran with Cup qualifiers? A leader and a good face-off player to relieve younger attackers. I think Jesper Fast is a solid player and person… but the teams are more loaded offensively these days, from one to nine. The Rangers need a solid third line center and transform the fourth into a forward control and aggressive punishment unit. – Anthony

I don’t think the Rangers lack veterans from the start. Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome are examples of guys whose production actually relieves much of the burden of younger attackers.

The question is whether the team thinks that third-line center Filip Chytil, who turns 21 in early September, will be ready to take on more responsibility as a top six. If so, and he receives the shot in the center of Panarin, would Brett Howden step back in the middle on the third row while Strome moves to the right?

If Strome goes to the right wing on the line with Panarin and Chytil, then where is the opportunity for Kaapo Kakko to climb? I don’t envision Strome, online to earn somewhere around $ 5 million next season, as the third line center.

So sorry, but more questions than answers.

I think, however, that management would likely target a center in the top six in the mid-twenties with time remaining if the Blueshirts chose to trade Tony DeAngelo.

Why is there a dead space in a contract that counts against the ceiling and this person is no longer part of the team? – Frank Michael Pellegrino

Sixth Avenue would say it is to protect low-income teams who would be disadvantaged if the income generators could simply evade bad contracts without impacting the ceiling. The truth is that it is a punitive measure.

Some have suggested an expanded playoff scenario if and when the season resumes. If we included all the teams that are not eliminated from the playoffs, what would we look at? – Jeff Garrigan

I doubt that the field of playoffs will be increased beyond 24, at most. This could be a pretty believable limit considering that each team in the top 24 is at NHL .500 or better and the ones below are not.

But if the league can somehow get back on the ice this summer, the NHL and the NHLPA both want to end the regular season before making the playoffs. Don’t ask me. There is no indication that the field would be enlarged if the season actually ends in Fargo, North Dakota.

Why did the Rangers stay with Kaapo Kakko all season long when it was clear to almost all Ranger fans that he belonged to Hartford? – Peter Clarke

You start (or end) with a false premise. My interactions on social media led me to believe that a majority of Ranger fans preferred that Kakko be elevated to the top six rather than being demoted to the AHL.

Larry, why is it that when you discuss the Rangers’ last off-season and the takeover of Shattenkirk… you NEVER mention that the takeover of Staal was clearly the best choice for the team? – Eddie Iacobelli

Maybe because I didn’t think that buying Staal would be the best solution? Yes, that’s probably why.

Which Finn did you want to help Kakko? – Michael Cosby

I would have liked to have seen the team try to acquire Eeli Tolvanen in Nashville. I don’t think Kakko necessarily needed an elder to act as a mentor – even if it couldn’t have hurt him – but I think it would have been beneficial for him to have a peer who spoke his language and shared his life experiences.

From all reasonable considerations, Kreider should have been appointed CAPTAIN shortly after the signing of the new contract. Why is it not even considered? He is the most mature and already takes care of his teammates. Last exit of ice. – Mark Peters

I think Kreider would be a good choice and I’m sure he will be in the mix for the mission. I presented Zibanejad as the natural choice, but he only has two years left on his contract before being eligible to become a free agent. Kreider is seven years old.

So I wonder if this could be taken into consideration when management is considering its options. I would expect one or the other to wear a “C” next year.