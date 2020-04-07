A look back at UCLA’s victory over Arkansas for the NCAA title in 1995

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the last NCAA Championship win for the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team. The following is the story of former Times reporter Tim Kawakami about the Bruins’ victory over Arkansas in the national championship game on April 3, 1995:

SEATTLE – UCLA transformed the impossible into the inevitable Monday evening, reclaiming the throne it held 20 years ago with a performance that surpassed the grandeur of its past.

So high, the heartbreaking loss of Tyus Edney only made the Bruins faster, and the presence of John Wooden only made them quieter.

So high, all the ghosts, whispers and dreams that followed this team were left behind, like steam in the wind.

Covering a turbulent journey of two decades of sprawling emotions, miniature triumphs and smashing failure, the Bruins immersed themselves in history by sifting through Arkansas, 89-78, to win the record for the 11th national title in the school before 38540 at Kingdome.

“He will be the most vicious champion,” said senior center George Zidek. “Everyone says that the first (in 1964) was the most vicious, the small team, but we won the national title with a rotation of six men against Arkansas, who pressed all the time.

“It was a time of serious intestinal control. I’m so proud of us, I can’t tell you. “

Edney, the legs and the punch of this team all season, sprained his right wrist Saturday against Oklahoma State, did not participate in the first warm-ups on Monday and shot a lifeless air balloon at five feet apart on his only pre-game shot.

Edney was determined to at least start the game, but the wristwatch ended for good when he was replaced by Cameron Dollar 2:37 in the game after it became clear that he was playing a hand against a deep Arkansas team willing and able to feast on its weakness.

“Sometimes these things work in your favor,” said UCLA coach Jim Harrick, “but I would like to give credit to divine emotion or intervention. I would like to give a lot of credit to our players. “

“I still don’t know how we won this game,” said assistant coach Mark Gottfried, still in tears on the floor after receiving the national championship trophy.

Despite some predictable mistakes, Dollar held firm against Razorback’s defense, first-year goalkeeper Toby Bailey screamed across the open road for 26 points and nine rebounds, and Final Four’s most valuable player Ed O’Bannon is remained steadfast, scoring a 30 point high and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Dollar, who led the Bruins (31-2) earlier this season in a win against the USC when Edney was out with the flu, scored six points and had eight assists and three turnovers.

Meanwhile, the UCLA defense kept the Razorbacks on their heels and in trouble – thanks to Zidek’s subtle work against last year’s Final Four MVP, Corliss Williamson, who lost the score for 33 minutes and made only three of the 16 shots.

“We just played by ourselves today,” said second-year forward Charles O’Bannon, one of four Bruins playing 36 minutes or more, in the Bruins locker room. “We played at a level that most people didn’t think we were capable of.

“If you were to tell America that Tyus was only going to play a minute or two and we were going to win by 10 or more, I think you would have made fun of us.

“But we have a team that has a heart as big as this room, and we showed it this evening.”

UCLA, playing emotionally and at an incredible pace, resisted a 12-5 deficit and went back and forth with the Razorbacks the rest of the half, which ended with UCLA ahead, 40-39, mostly due to Arkansas’ 13 sales. .

Then, in the second half, the Bruins began to sow the seeds of their 19th consecutive victory, with Bailey crushing the attacking glass and crushing the dunks and Williamson struggling to even touch the rim.

With 15:30 to go, UCLA led 55-45 after a Bailey slam triggered by a full pass from Ed O’Bannon. The Razorbacks got closer as the game ended, and then they shot under three, 67-64, with 5:22 left.

“I was crazy,” said Ed O’Bannon. “They had momentum, they were ignited. But at that time, we got together and made sure we didn’t go to bed. And we haven’t. “

Instead, UCLA dominated Arkansas, 22-13, with O’Bannon dominating the suddenly apathetic Razorbacks on the baseline. Overall, UCLA overtook Arkansas, 50-31, and had nine more offensive rebounds.

“We have no Walton, we have no Alcindor, we have no Goodrich and tonight we have no Edney,” said Charles O’Bannon. “But we have a team of guys with big hearts, of faith.

“We knew we would succeed.”

Said his older brother, Ed: “We were watching TV last night, ESPN, and they are killing us,” This team has no chance, they are not good and they will be bullied. “

“And we went out with six players, my man on the bench encouraged us and we won by 11 points. We wanted to make sure the whole world knew we were the best team in the country, that simple. “

With the Razorbacks throwing crazy three-point attempts, UCLA walked away, and at the 1:25 mark, after Charles took a full short pass from Ed and threw it to give UCLA a lead of 81-71, it was the countdown.

When the buzzer sounded, the Bruins converged on midfield, celebrated for a while, then knelt around Ed O’Bannon in silence and thank you.

“There won’t be a moment like this for the rest of my life,” said Zidek.

And this UCLA Bruin team, who survived a second round battle with Missouri solely because of the field race and Edney’s buzzer basket, and who was harassed by the loss of Tulsa in the first round l ‘last year until their answers were by heart and testy, went up in history.

His national championship banner will go up on the rafters of the Pauley pavilion, one of the 11.

“To me, we could be the worst team of the 11,” said Ed O’Bannon. “But we are one of them. So I don’t care.”

History will be and it will be nicer than that.