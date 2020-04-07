64% of nurses in New York lack equipment, 72% are exposed to the coronavirus: survey

According to a survey by the New York State Nurses’ Association, almost two-thirds of New York nurses – 64% – said they did not have adequate personal protective equipment and 72% said they had have been exposed to COVID-19.

The textual investigation also revealed that since April 1, 208 RNs reported having symptoms of the coronavirus but had not yet been tested.

More than 3,300 nurses responded to the text request.

“These data tell the true story of our nurses and what they encounter every day to show up for work,” said Pat Kane, executive director of the Nurses Association.

“Behind public relations and promises, there is an appalling story of continuous and untested exposure, and the lack of essential equipment. Their courage in the face of these probabilities is a testament to their continued commitment to their patients, ”added Kane.

Complaints about the lack of PPE – masks and gowns in particular – exploded into a major scandal.

A Post article revealed a shortage so severe that nurses dealing with the coronavirus pandemic at Mount’s Sinai Midtown West Hospital had to carry garbage bags on their uniforms to protect themselves. They’ve since gotten more dresses to wear.

Nurses also held protests against the lack of safety equipment at the flagship Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side, Harlem Hospital and the Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sounded the alarm about the shortage and the city’s health ministry last week alerted health care providers to keep or re-use PPE while the COVID pandemic -19 is rampant in the Big Apple.

Earlier Monday, the mayor was at the Brooklyn Navy Yard applauding a fashion company that makes $ 300 dresses for Saks Fifth Avenue for its partnership with an American manufacturer of body armor to produce hundreds of thousands of surgical gowns including frontline workers are fighting COVIDs. -19.

Last month, a union survey found that 65 nurses said the COVID-19 test was positive.