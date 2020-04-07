51 recovered coronavirus patients test positive again in South Korea

According to officials, at least 51 patients diagnosed as having fully recovered from coronavirus in South Korea tested positive a second time after leaving quarantine.

Daegu patients have all tested positive within a “relatively short time” after receiving the green light for their initial infections, the Korean government has said. Yonhap News Agency.

A specialized team has been sent to conduct an epidemiological investigation in the city, which is the epicenter of the epidemic in South Korea, according to the agency.

For now, KCDC chief executive Jeong Eun-kyeong believes it is likely that the infection was reactivated after staying asleep in patients, rather than re-infecting them, the report said.

Either way, it heightens fears that the contagion remains a hidden danger even after it appears to have disappeared – Chinese medical whistleblowers previously warned it that it was even more deadly the second time around.

Primary care doctors in Wuhan – where the virus originated – previously said that up to 10% of those suspected of being cured had tested positive again. At least one patient – Li Liang, 36 – has died of the disease after receiving the green light.

Paul Hunter, professor of infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that the cases were much more likely to be “reactivations” – or even just a sign of failure in current tests.

“Personally, I think the most likely explanation is that the customs clearance samples were false negatives,” Hunter said on the site.