At least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States from China – including about 40,000 after President Trump’s travel ban – since the Chinese Communist Party declared its coronavirus outbreak on December 31, according to a report.

Most of those arriving from a number of different countries flew to New York, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle and Detroit, The New York Times reported, citing an analysis of data from travel from China and the United States.

Thousands came directly from Wuhan, the center of the initial coronavirus epidemic, before US health officials knew what was going on.

And they always come.

Americans and others not targeted by Trump’s crackdown arrived from Beijing last week, landing at New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, which the newspaper said had unequal screening protocols .

Although no one knows when the virus arrived in the United States, experts told The Times that they believed it had already spread widely before the first American case was reported in Washington on January 20.

Experts noted that people had traveled from China to the United States in the first half of January as Chinese Communist leaders sat on information about what was to become a global pandemic.

By the time the tests were set up around the middle of the month, nearly 4,000 people had flown to the United States directly from Wuhan.

The United States has about 338,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll in the country was around 10,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which follows global cases.