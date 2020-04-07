2020 NFL Draft Scenario That Could Bring The Jets A Better Edge

The Jets have needed a trimmer since around the Paleozoic era. Every year at every draft we always talk about the edge-rusher as one of the team’s biggest needs and every year they fail to solve this problem.

So here we are again.

Last season, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had to create a pass rush system. That’s why safety Jamal Adams seemed to be their most feared hobby at some point in the season.

The Jets re-signed Jordan Jenkins, who led the team with eight sacks last season, but they will need more than Jenkins.

Unfortunately for the Jets, this is not considered a solid draft class for edge hunters. After Chase Young, who should be taken to # 2 in this draft by the Redskins, there is a big drop.

This means that picking up one at # 11 is unlikely to happen and the Jets will need to address this position later in the project.

Here’s a scenario, however, where the Jets could end up taking one in the first round. Let’s say the first four offense tackles are all drafted in the top 10. Now the Jets could take one of the best corner catches or a half at No. 11, but maybe they’re not in love with these players . Could they trade in late teens for someone who wants to ride and take large Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb receivers? If that happens, then they may take K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU or A.J from Iowa. Epenesa with this choice of first round later.

This scenario is not far-fetched, but if they stay at 11, the choice should not be a quick benefit. Then they can watch Day 2 precipitants like Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara. If they wait until day 3, Bradlee Anae of Utah and Curtis Weaver of Boise State are potential targets.

There is a good chance that the Jets will not solve their problem of going overboard in this project and we will talk about it as a need next year.