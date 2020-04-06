Zoom founder responds to security and privacy concerns

by April 6, 2020 world
Zoom founder responds to security and privacy concerns

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan is responding to concerns about the privacy and security of its video conferencing application after federal officials warn against “Zoombombing”.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/NBJ9OI_GJl0/zoom-founder-eric-yuan-security-concerns-stelter-rs-vpx.cnn

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Louisiana pastor Tony Spell accused of violating coronavirus ban organizes Palm Sunday services

Louisiana pastor Tony Spell accused of violating coronavirus ban organizes Palm Sunday services

April 6, 2020
The data researcher explains how Google searches could help fight the coronavirus

The data researcher explains how Google searches could help fight the coronavirus

April 6, 2020
Boris Johnson hospitalized for persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson hospitalized for persistent coronavirus symptoms

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *