Yankees’ David Hale watches Korea for hope in MLB coronavirus break

David Hale is just one of hundreds of players waiting to know when – or even if – the MLB season will begin.

And like many others, he is looking to see what other leagues are doing, particularly in Asia, where some leagues tried to start in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Hale has more insight than most of the situation; he played part of the 2018 season for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean baseball organization after being released by the Yankees in a season in which he was designated for assignment four times. After the final DFA, Hale decided to try the KBO in July instead of being sent to minors when it was claimed by Minnesota.

He’s been back with the Yankees since last year, but is watching what his former league is doing. This was made easier by the fact that a former Hanwha teammate Jared Hoying is about to start his third full season with the Eagles.

“I asked him,” What does it look like over there? “” Said Hale, who should fight for a spot in the lineup if the MLB season begins. “Is there a date for you to shoot? Because I want to be able to shoot something here. I don’t want the season to be canceled at all. I don’t want to waste an entire year at my age [32] – or any age. The most important thing is to protect people. At least during the off-season, you know when you will be playing. Now we have no idea. “

According to reports from South Korea last week – including Yonhap News – the potential date had been postponed from April 21 to the end of April or the beginning of May. The league has planned to shorten the season by 144 games to just 108, with the option to play until mid-November, a month later than normal.

Since the start of the week, teams can only play scrum and are not allowed to travel.

“He recently returned to Korea and had to stay in quarantine for 14 days,” said Hale of Hoying, who last played in the majors in 2017. “He said he hadn’t no idea when they will start. ” “

The eagerness to start the season in South Korea is somewhat expected, said Hale.

“I saw pictures of masked players, which would not be a surprise, since they take baseball very seriously there,” said Hale, 32. “They live and breathe. Not that we’re not here, but it’s just different there. “

Hale played for Hanwha at Daejeon for three months. He made a dozen starts and signed again with the Yankees last season.

The experience of playing outside, said Hale, “has given me a lot of respect for players who don’t speak English as their first language here. It’s hard.”

And there were differences in the game.

“They have two pitching rubbers on the mound,” said Hale. “One is normal and the other is a little below, so you don’t dig holes.”

At this point, his time spent in the KBO gives him a few connections that will help somewhat predict when MLB might restart.

He is currently at home in Marietta, Georgia, with his wife, as well as Ryan Casteel, a receiver with whom Hale played in the Rockies, who is now part of the Braves organization. The setup works pretty well for Hale.

“I told him that if he grabbed my arenas and threw it with me, we would be ready to go, so he and his wife are here,” said Hale.

Georgia has recently introduced a “shelter in place” order, which will make training more difficult.

“The Yankees have been great, checking out our health and training,” said Hale of the layoff. “In your head, however, you still have an appointment to prepare, but I think it’s as good as yours. I don’t want to throw out 10 months of bulls, but none of us has ever experienced this before. We invent as we go along. “