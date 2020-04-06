WWE’s first audience-less WrestleMania ends tonight

The event – which is World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest show of the year – has had many premieres this year. Officials had judged it too big for one night, so for the first time, they split it into two parts. In addition, due to unforeseen circumstances in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, WWE moved the show to its Orlando training center and made it spectator-free.

Tens of thousands of wrestling enthusiasts were to fill the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Now the event takes place with only the essential staff present and the viewers connecting virtually.

Results of the first night

The first night, several championship belts were up to the winnings as well as the long-awaited match Undertaker vs AJ Styles.

In the women’s division, the team titles were online. The current owners, The Kabuki Warriors, made up of Asuka and Kairi Sane, faced Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss and Cross have pushed the new female team champions away.

the Oldest Raw Raw Champion Becky Lynch was challenged by Shayna Baszler. Lynch won the match to retain the title and continue his historic reign as a champion.

In the men’s division, the current intercontinental champion, Sami Zayn, beat Daniel Bryan to keep the championship.

In another action, Elias defeated King Corbin and Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins when their match was resumed as “without disqualification”.

Mojo Rawley beat R-Truth to become the new title champion 24/7. Rawley received some help from triple Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who is hosting the event.

Goldberg, the universal champion, was to face Roman Reigns for a title match.

However, reign announced last week he would not attend WrestleMania this year. WWE has volunteered the participation of everyone involved this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. Goldberg instead faced Braun Strowman, which made Strowman the new universal champion.

In the men’s team action, the SmackDown team championship match was a three-way match between Ladder Morrison and Kofi Kingston against Jimmy Uso. Morrison, whose team partner is Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, retained the championship belts.

The final night match transported fans out of the wrestling ring and into a cemetery as the Undertaker faced AJ Styles for a “boneyard match”.

The match, equipped with special effects and dramatic music, looked like a horror movie scene. The Undertaker won after slapping Styles in a dug grave and covering it with earth. Undertaker then hopped on a motorcycle and walked away to signal the end of the first night of WrestleMania 36.

To come up

For the second part, fans can expect another night of title matches and the eagerly awaited return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which is ready to take action against Randy Orton.

The WWE Championship is at stake, with Brock Lesnar, the current champion, challenged by Drew McIntyre.

John Cena will be in action against Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt for what is called a “firefly house match”.

For the very first time, the NXT female champion’s belt is up for grabs at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley, the title holder, will face Charlotte Flair, one of the best stars in WWE. NXT is the third WWE brand to feature rising stars. Flair won the Royal Rumble earlier this year, allowing her to choose any title match – and she chose Ripley.

The women’s Smackdown Championship title match is a five-game playoff game in which the current incumbent, Bayley, against Sasha Banks, as well as Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina.

In the men’s division, the Raw Tag Team title is at stake as Angel Garza and Austin Theory compete against the current champions, The Street Profits, composed of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

In another action, fans will see Otis against Dolph Ziggler and Aleister Black against Bobby Lashley.