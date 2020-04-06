Woody Harrelson shares 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

Wild conspiracy theories linking 5G networks to the coronavirus pandemic have been accused of a series of attacks on mobile phone towers in the UK – and are even spread by celebrities such as Woody Harrelson.

Tower fires in Birmingham, Liverpool and Belfast have all been blamed on conspiracy theories, British officials said. Theories have varied from 5G signals causing the virus to spread which started as a cover-up of network related diseases.

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove condemned the stories as “dangerous nonsense” while noting that damaged telephone lines are crucial for emergency services responding to the pandemic.

Yet conspiracy theories are quickly reaching massive audiences – in part thanks to the celebrities who now share it with millions of people on social media.

Woody Harrelson, former TV star “Cheers” recently published a report “on the negative effects of 5G” and its supposed role in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

“I haven’t fully checked it, I find it very interesting,” he wrote about the report, saying that “5G radiation” “exacerbates” the spread of the contagion and makes it more deadly.

This post got 25,500 likes – while another one from video showing Chinese activists the attack on the telephone towers has been seen more than 300,000 times.

Singer M.I.A. also repeatedly tweeted about his fears about 5G – recently saying that even if it doesn’t cause COVID-19, it “can disrupt or slow the body down in the healing process because the body learns to cope with new signals, to wavelength frequency, etc. @ at the same time as Cov. “

The rapper from “Paper Planes” even posted a photo of one of the burning towers.

“People in England set it on fire. They should just put it out until the end of the pandemic! ” she wrote.

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the United Kingdom, called the theories “outrageous” and “absolute and absolute trash.”

Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton also told the Evening Standard that such “ignorance” could be dangerous.

“Conspiracy theorists are a danger to public health who has already read a Facebook page”, said to the Evening Standard.

“Celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed of themselves.”

With post wires