Why Michael Atkinson’s dismissal is so, so blatant

You should absolutely not do any of these things. Because, while removing the watchdog from the intelligence community is less obviously urgent in your own life than the coronavirus, the mindset behind the decision to remove Atkinson is extremely corrosive to our system of American government.

Let’s go over the basics.

Friday night – the politicians’ prime night for shedding their worst news – Trump announced that he had fired Atkinson.

“As is the case with other positions where I, as president, have the power to appoint … it is vital that I have full confidence in those appointed as inspectors general,” Trump wrote in a letter. in the room. and Senate intelligence committees informing them of this decision. “This is no longer the case with this Inspector General.”

The issue was Atkinson’s decision last fall to inform Congress that a whistleblower complaint had been made to his office about the Trump administration. This complaint ultimately became the basis for the investigation into the removal of the House from Trump’s July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – and the eventual removal of Trump from the House. (He was later acquitted in the Senate.)

The Republicans argued that Atkinson had overstepped his authority by informing Congress of the existence of a complaint. This work should technically have been the responsibility of the then director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, who was legally required to report the complaint to Congress no later than seven days after Atkinson determined that it was credible. Atkinson made this decision on August 26, 2019. Maguire did not submit the complaint to Congress until September 25, saying that the slowdown was necessary because the complaint involved the president and therefore he had to work with the Department of Justice. to see if there was anything that is covered by executive privilege in the complaint.

Simply put: what Atkinson did was nothing but his work. He is – or was – in charge of overseeing the intelligence community. Whistleblower complaints come naturally to him and Atkinson’s job is to determine whether they are indeed credible and should be brought to the appropriate Congressional committees. That’s the job.

This is what Atkinson argued in a statement Sunday evening – 48 hours after learning that he had been taken off work. Here is the key:

“It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me stems from the fact that I have faithfully fulfilled my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General, and from my commitment to continue to do so. J was legally required to ensure that whistleblowers had an effective and authorized means of disclosing urgent matters involving classified information to Congressional intelligence commissions, and that when they did so in an authorized manner, their identities would be protected against reprisals . “

Here’s why the dismissal from Atkinson is important: because it reveals – again – that Trump doesn’t really have the idea of ​​independence and oversight in the administration. Inspectors General are in place to ensure that leaders abide by the law and that the government base feels as if it has a place to voice concerns without fear of reprisal. The independence of GIs is essential to this process because you a) cannot provide adequate oversight if you are in the pocket of the President (or any other officer) and you cannot be seen as a refuge for the concerns of the rank -and file if you are perceived as a lackey of the president.

Trump, of course, does not have the idea of ​​independence in government. He did not get it with the Justice Ministry when they launched an investigation by a special council into attempts to interfere with Russia in the 2016 elections. And he does not understand Atkinson and the intelligence community.

In Trump’s mind, every member of the administration works for him and must therefore be fully loyal to him. Job descriptions, monitoring, necessary independence are all dismissed as excuses. For Trump, you are part of his team or you are an enemy. This is how he always considered the world to be double-sided: Pro-Trump and anti-Trump.

While seeing it that way is acceptable in the private industry, it is a deep misunderstanding of how our government is designed to operate. The president is neither a king nor an emperor. It is a democracy where the will of the people counts. There are checks and balances deliberately built into the system to ensure that the voice of anyone in government who sees a problem feels comfortable saying, “It is not fair.”

Trump doesn’t understand – or chooses not to – understand the difference between his old job and his new one. But we must not make the same mistake. It is not the Trump government. It’s all ours.