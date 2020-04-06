Where is the Temple Garret des Nets in the middle of the NBA coronavirus break

Part 15 of a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Temple may not have COVID-19, but with four Nets teammates having tested positive and a family who has always served, the severity of this pandemic is not lost on him. Little is.

Service has been part of the Garrett Temple family for generations, including his father and his father’s father. And with Soundra Temple-Johnson, the mother of Temple, very active in the service sector as founder and CEO of the LA Health & Rehab Center, he thanked the risks – and sometimes the sacrifices – incurred by all professionals in the health.

“To those who have to work right now and do things to support us at home, we thank you,” said Temple in a video tweeted by the Nets. “All the workers in the grocery stores, all the nurses who come in – some without a mask, some without protective equipment – all those in the service sector who must continue to provide services to those who need help.” , we thank you, we thank you.

“I can’t say enough. My mother works in the service sector and she has people who work for her who are afraid to go to work because of the lack of protective equipment. We really appreciate the courage and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. “

With more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 120,000 in New York, four networks have tested positive. While Temple told his local Louisiana newspaper that he had tested negative himself, he was still quarantined in Brooklyn with his fiancee, Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, and their chocolate lab.

“It was not the people of New York who saw it. No people or cars” Temple said to the lawyer. “My fiancee and I are fine. I didn’t get a positive result, but some of my teammates did. We have been quarantined and now we are staying at home as we are supposed to. Just us and our dog. “

When the league stopped playing on March 11, Temple had exceeded all reasonable expectations. On his 10th team in 10 NBA seasons, he averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, two career highs.

Since the judgment, Temple has no longer left his body or mind inactive. He uses exercise equipment bought and delivered by the Nets to do daily training sessions of an hour and a half. He also uses unexpected free time to study for LSATs for law school.

Of course, it was after he finished playing. Right now, Temple – as the vice-president of the Players Association – is waiting impatiently for the pandemic to calm down enough to return safely to the field.

“Right now, the health of our fans and the world comes first. Obviously, the ideal for us would be to play the rest of the season, but when that is uncertain, “Temple told the lawyer. “There is a chance that this will postpone the project. And maybe the start of next season.

“I don’t know how we can remedy a situation like this. There is a clause in the [collective bargaining agreement] which states what will happen if the season ends due to a natural disaster. Teams make the most money in the playoffs, which is why player wages could be cut by 20% if we don’t play again. “